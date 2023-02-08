Eight Virginia Tech baseball games are broadcast on ACC Network





BRISTOL, Conn. As part of ESPN’s extensive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I baseball season, the Virginia Tech baseball team is currently scheduled to make eight linear appearances this spring on the ESPN and ACC network platforms per Tuesday’s curated programming release by ESPN. As part of ESPN’s extensive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I baseball season, the Virginia Tech baseball team is currently scheduled to make eight linear appearances this spring on the ESPN and ACC network platforms per Tuesday’s curated programming release by ESPN. Virginia Tech Baseball’s eight regular season games in 2023 mark an increase from the 2022 season as the program continues to assert itself in the national spotlight. The Hokies’ eight lineal appearances include a perfect split of four home and four away games against ACC competition, including three preseason top-25 matchups against Coastal Division foes. Tech’s 2023 debut on ACC Network will take place on Friday, March 17, when the No. 14 Hokies open their three-game road series at No. 22Miami. Coverage from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, begins at 8 p.m. Two weeks later, Tech returns on ACC Network for game one of the Commonwealth Clash hosted by Smithfield against No. 19 Virginia. Coverage from Blacksburg on Friday, March 31 begins at 8 p.m In April, the Hokies are scheduled for four prime-time appearances on ACC Network, led by the first two games of Tech’s weekend series at Duke: April 7 (8 p.m.) and April 8 (7 p.m.). The Hokies’ lineal games follow on April 21 at Florida State (8 p.m.) and on April 29 at home to No. 12 North Carolina (7 p.m.). Tech’s final two ACC home games against Clemson on May 13 (7 p.m.) and May 14 (3 p.m.) are also scheduled to air on ACC Network. New to the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship, taking place May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, every tournament game during pool play will be broadcast exclusively on ACC Network, as will both Semifinals on Saturday, May 27. League Championship game on Sunday, May 28 will be broadcast live on ESPN2. In addition, the remainder of Virginia Tech’s 2023 home schedule plus each of the Hokies’ real road games vs. ACC schedules will be digitally streamed on ACC Network Extra via the ESPN app. Dates, times and matchups on the ESPN/ACC Network curated broadcast schedule are subject to change. 2023 Virginia Tech baseball

ESPN/ACC NetworkBroadcast Schedule Day Date Opponent Time Network Tue. February 21st ESU 16.00 hours ACCNX fri. February 24 Bryant 14.00 hours ACCNX Sat. February 25 Bryant 14.00 hours ACCNX Sun. February 26 Bryant 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX Tue. February 28 Radford 16.00 hours ACCNX fri. 3 March Charlotte 14.00 hours ACCNX Sat. 4th of March Charlotte 14.00 hours ACCNX Sun. March 5th Charlotte 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX Tue. March 7th UMass Lowell 14.00 hours ACCNX Wed. 8 March UMass Lowell 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX fri. 10th of March BostonCollege * 14.00 hours ACCNX Sat. 11 March BostonCollege * 14.00 hours ACCNX Sun. 12 March BostonCollege * 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX fri. 17th of March inMiami* 8 p.m accn Sat. 18th of March inMiami* 19:00 ACCNX Sun. March 19 inMiami* 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX Wed. March 22nd VMI 16.00 hours ACCNX fri. March 24 at Pitt* 3 p.m ACCNX Sat. March 25 at Pitt* 3 p.m ACCNX Sun. March 26 at Pitt* 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX fri. March 31st virginia * 8 p.m accn Sat. April 1st virginia * 19:00 ACCNX Sun. April 2 virginia * 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX fri. April 7 at Hertog * 8 p.m accn Sat. April 8 at Hertog * 19:00 accn Sun. April 9 at Hertog * 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX Tue. 11 April Freedom 19:00 ACCNX fri. April 14 Georgia Tech * 19:00 ACCNX Sat. 15 of April Georgia Tech * 19:00 ACCNX Sun. April 16 Georgia Tech * 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX fri. April 21 in the state of Florida * 8 p.m accn Sat. April 22nd in the state of Florida * 3 p.m ACCNX Sun. April 23 in the state of Florida * 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX Tue. April 25 James Madison 19:00 ACCNX fri. April 28 North Carolina * 19:00 ACCNX Sat. April 29 North Carolina * 19:00 accn Sun. 30th of April North Carolina * 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX Wed. 3rd of May Marshal 19:00 ACCNX Sat. 6 May Bowling Green 3 p.m ACCNX Sat. 6 May Bowling Green 19:00 ACCNX Sun. May 7 Bowling Green 1 o’clock in the afternoon ACCNX fri. May 12th Clemson * 19:00 ACCNX Sat. 13 May Clemson * 19:00 accn Sun. May 14 Clemson * 3 p.m accn do. May 18 at Wake Forest * 6 p.m ACCNX fri. May 19 at Wake Forest * 6 p.m ACCNX Sat. May 20th at Wake Forest * 14.00 hours ACCNX To be determined To be determined Play ACC pool To be determined accn To be determined To be determined Play ACC pool To be determined accn Sat. 27th of May ACC Semifinals To be determined accn Sun. the 28th of May ACC Championship To be determined ESPN2 All times Eastern and subject to change

* Indicates ACC game

