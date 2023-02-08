Sports
Key CAA Matchup Set for TD Arena
UNCW (19-6, 9-3) takes on Charleston (22-3, 10-2) in a tip at 7 p.m. at the 5,100-seat arena on Meeting Street. The Cougars got past the Seahawks, 71-69, in game one on January 11 at the sold-out Trask Coliseum in one of the league’s wildest atmospheres in recent years.
The UNCW-CofC matchup can be heard on 95.9 FM The Breeze, with play-by-play voice Mike Vaccaro on the call, starting at 6:45 p.m. Video is available at FloSports.com.
The CAA race has become an exciting one. Charleston and Hofstra sit at the top of the standings with identical 10-2 records. UNCW is just one game back at 9-3 and Towson holds onto fourth place at 8-3.
UNCW, winners of five of the last six games, look set to avenge Charleston’s loss. The Seahawks, who set a school record with 13 consecutive wins earlier this season, are on a four-game winning streak at the TD Arena.
UNCW continued to heat up last Saturday, leading wire-to-wire to knock out host William & Mary, 70-63, in a CAA rematch at Kaplan Arena. The tribe upset the Seahawks, 69-67, on January 14 at Trask Coliseum. Sophomore security guard Trazarien White of UNCW tied the 21 points he scored against the Tribe in Trask with another 21 on Saturday, going 8-for-12 from the floor and 3-for-4 at the free throw line.
When white and Donovan Newby (20 points) both reached 20 points in Saturday’s game at W&M, marking the first time this has happened since last year’s CBI Invitational championship game when Jaylen Sims And Mike Okauru turned the trick around.
The Seahawks are among the top road teams in the CAA and have lifted their record to 7-4 in real road games this season. UNCW has taken two straight away since a loss at Hofstra on Jan. 19 in Hempstead, NY
Charleston bounced back from a Thursday night upset in Drexel with a convincing 84-67 ruling in Delaware last Saturday. The Cougars drank 13 trifectas to break a two-game skid. Dalton Bolon scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Pat Robinson III and Ben Burnham with 15 each.
The Cougars improved to 9-1 away from home with the 17-run win at Newark. CofC is 13-1 at home overall and 4-1 in conference home games. The Cougars have averaged 80.3 ppg over their last four games.
In the final game between UNCW and CofC, graduate guard Jaylon Scott knocked out a winning try by UNCW senior guard Shykeim Phillips with less than a second left to give the then number. 22 Cougars a 71-69 verdict in front of a sold-out crowd at Trask Coliseum. Graduate guard Dalton Bolon ran four Cougars in double digits with 16 points, sophomore guards Trazarien White And Jamie Thomas led the Seahawks with 16 points each. Charleston raced to a 42–31 lead at halftime and overcame 23.3 percent shooting in the second half to snap a five-game tailspin to the Seahawks.
In all-time 34 games between the two clubs, the Seahawks hold a narrow 18-16 lead. The teams split the last 10 meetings. Fifteen of the 34 games have been decided by five points or less.
CofC is in its 10th year as a member of the CAA. The Seahawks hold a 14-7 lead over the Cougars in conference play, including four series sweeps.
On last year’s episode at the TD Arena, UNCW’s security triumvirate of Jaylen Sims, Shykeim Phillips And Jaylen Fornes combined for 60 points to propel UNCW past Charleston, 86-78, on January 17, 2022. Sims pumped in a season-high 24 points to top the Seahawks in the scoring column, followed by Phillips with 20 and Fornes with 16.
Wednesday’s clash features the CAA’s best offense (Charleston-79.80 ppg) against the league’s best defense (UNCW-62.36 ppg). The Seahawks have only 42.1 percent of the best opponents in the league this season and only 29.5 percent at long range.
The Seahawks have six games remaining in the regular season: three at home (Northeastern, Stony Brook, Towson) and three away (Charleston, Drexel, Delaware).
After Wednesday’s tilt, UNCW returns home to entertain Northeastern on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the annual Homecoming game at Trask Coliseum. Tickets are still available at UNCWsports.com/BuyTickets.
OPENING TIPS: The Seahawks rank 25th out of the nation’s 352 Division I teams in bench contributions with 27.12 ppgUNCW had 25 bench points in last Saturday’s win in Williamsburg. NC A&T and William & Mary) are averaging just 56.5 ppgCharleston scored more than 80 points for the 12th time with last Saturday’s 84-67 decision in NewarkUNCW tops the CAA in revenue margin at +2.04The Cougars and Seahawks have put together a 19-5 record in CAA play with no players in the top-10 of the loop in scoring or reboundingSenior guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes has made 38 of his last 39 free throws. The Seahawks have shot 78.8 percent at the free throw line in the last three games (41-for-52). The Seahawks play for the 10th time this season at 7 p.m.
