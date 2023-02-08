Cal Poly welcomes UC Irvine, CSUN to the Mott Athletics Center this week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. After the most prominent win of the season last week by beating UCSB at home, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team returns to Mott Athletics Center this week for a pair of Big West games against UC Irvine Thursday and CSUN Saturday.

Tip time between Mustangs (6-14, 3-9 BW) and Anteaters (17-5, 9-2 BW) Thursday is set at 6 p.m. Cal Poly will face the Matadors (4-18, 3-9 BW) for the second and final time this season at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Links to it and live stats to follow can be found on the schedule page.

Thursday’s game against UC Irvine is the night for faculty and staff appreciation. All Cal Poly faculty and staff will receive up to four free tickets upon presentation of their staff ID.

After last Thursday’s victory over the Gauchos, the Mustangs have already doubled their total wins from last year under first-year head coach Shanele Stires, a little over halfway through the conference season and continue to see improvement with a young team made up of nine underclassmen and despite dealing with several injuries, the team has only 10 available players in the last six games.

Lately, however, it’s one of the upperclassmen that’s been going strong lately. For the last four games, graduate guard Oumou Toure averages 17 points per game, nearly three steals per game, and shoots 53 percent during that stretch, leading the Mustangs to score in each of those games. During conference play, Touré averages 11.4 points per game, leading the team in that period.

Toure also leads the team in offensive rebounding at 2.1 per game, something the Mustangs do very well as a team. They are averaging 11.5 offensive rebounds per game this season, which ranks second in the Big West. In each of the last six games, Cal Poly has hit double-digit offensive rebounds.

The defense has been the showpiece of the Mustangs this season. In five of Cal Poly’s six wins to date, the Mustangs have held their opponents to 53 points or less.

Sophomore security guard Annika Shah continues to lead the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game and assists with 2.8 per game. Shah also has two blocks for this season and, at 5’3, is the second smallest player in Division I to record a block this year. Only Nevaeh Tot of Oklahoma, who is 5’2, is shorter who has a block.

After Saturday’s game against the Matadors, the Mustangs will hit the road on Wednesday, February 15 to face CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Scouting UC Irvine: The Anteaters are currently second in the Big West standings at 9-2. After starting 7-0, they have gone 2-2 since she lost one of their starting guards, Olivia Williams, to injury. They rank No. 1 in the Big West in scoring defense and No. 2 in scoring offense. They are also second in the league in steals and forced turnovers, and third in rebounding. They are led by guard Hunter Hernandez’s 11 points per game. She has scored double digits in seven of the last eight games. This will be the first meeting this season with UC Irvine. Cal Poly leads the all-time series, but the Mustangs will be looking for a five-game losing streak against the Anteaters.

Scout CSUN: After going 3-0 down Big West, the Matadors have since lost nine straight games. The Mustangs will try to avenge their 10-point loss to CSUN to open the conference. Tess Amundsen and Jordyn Jackson are both in the top five in the Big West in scoring over 13 points per game.

Shah leads the score: Sophomore guard Annika Shah leads the Mustangs this season by 10.4 points per game. That’s an improvement of more than six points over what she averaged as a freshman last season, the biggest jump of anyone on the team. She scored nine times in double figures, including more than 20 times, and has led the team in seven of the 20 matches so far.

Returning Mustangs: Despite losing two starters from last year, Cal Poly is bringing back a lot from last year’s team. Two of the team’s top three scorers are back this year.

Higher guard Maddie Willett returns after being second on the team last year with an 8.9 ppg score while leading the team in threes made and three-point percentage.

Senior forward Julia Not cheap is also back after averaging 8.3 ppg last season while appearing in 24 of 25 games and starting 11.

In addition to those two, five players are back this season who played in at least 22 games last year.

New sticks: Cal Poly added seven newcomers to the team this year, four freshmen and three Division I transfers. The three transfers consist of graduate student Nikola Kovacikova graduate Oumou Toure and junior Taylor Wu .

Kovacikova comes to Cal Poly after previously playing at Penn and Georgetown. Last season with Penn, she played in 19 games with eight starts. Off the field, she earned Penn’s Norman J. Goldring Prize and George H. Frazier Prize, which is awarded to an older female student-athlete with the highest GPA. She spent her first two collegiate seasons in Georgetown. As a sophomore in 2019–20, she played in 27 games with 12 starts and was the Hoyas’ third leading scorer, averaging 7.9 ppg.

Toure comes to Cal Poly after working at Butler for the past three years. She played her freshman season before missing the next two due to an injury and the COVID pandemic. As a freshman in 2019-2020, she was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team. That season, she appeared in 27 games, made 20 starts and was second on the team in scoring at 9.1 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game. She also led the Big East and ranked 45th in the NCAA in steals per game at 2.33.

Wu spent the past three seasons at California Baptist University, appearing in 70 career games. She made her mark as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging 6.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg in 18.4 minutes per game. She broke the program freshman scoring record after dropping 37 points against Ottawa (AZ) and in the same game broke the program record for threes made in a game with 10.

As a sophomore, she started 19 of 27 games, averaging 8.9 ppg, 1.7 apg and 21.9 minutes per game. She scored 11 times in double figures, including a season-high 15 against Pepperdine.