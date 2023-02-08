Biden’s Secretary of Labor Walsh is leaving, reportedly to head the hockey union





WASHINGTON, Feb. 7 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will resign, a person with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday, when media reported he would lead the National Hockey League (NHL) Players’ Association . . Walsh, a former Boston mayor and union president, would be the first of Joe Biden’s cabinet secretaries to step down since the Democratic president took office in January 2021 and comes as Biden shakes up his chief of staff and economic advisers. Biden, who will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress later on Tuesday, relied on Walsh to negotiate labor talks that helped avoid a rail halt in September. Walsh, 55, will resign in the days following Biden’s speech, the Daily Faceoff reported Tuesday, citing sources. Walsh will then begin his new private sector job as executive director of the NHL union, the hockey news website reported. The White House declined to comment. The NHL Players’ Association did not respond to a request for comment. Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su, a former California labor secretary, is expected to take over as acting secretary. Su, a former recipient of a “genius” grant from the MacArthur Foundation, previously led litigation at the Los Angeles chapter of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice Civil Rights Group. Su could serve as acting secretary even if she is nominated for the post, Revolving Door Project founder Jeff Hauser said, citing her strong support from organized labor and California lawmakers. “It would be a mistake for Biden to look elsewhere. … It is also the path of least resistance,” he added. Biden’s chief of staff and some of his top economic advisers are also resigning. Ron Klain, the chief of staff, will serve his last day on Wednesday and will be succeeded by Jeff Zients, who handled the Biden administration’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Cecilia Rouse, president of the Council of Economic Advisers, and Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, are expected to leave in the coming weeks. Biden is still weighing candidates for new top economic advisers expected to be announced after his Tuesday night speech. As Labor secretary, Walsh had vowed to boost union membership, a key point for Biden. According to the organization, the players’ union NHL represents 750 athletes. Reporting by Nandita Bose, Andrea Shalal and Rami Ayyub; Edited by Will Dunham, Susan Heavey and Marguerita Choy Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

