Minnesota jumps to No. 1 in the Power 10 men’s hockey rankings

There is an uproar among the top programs in the Power 10 after the setbacks and results of the last two weekends of men’s hockey.

As a reminder, these are my rankings only and I base them on a combination of the PairWise, the strength of the schedule, recent results and trends that have emerged over the course of the season. New rankings come out every other week until the men’s hockey tournament in March.

Here’s this week’s Power 10 (previous rankings in parentheses):

1.Minnesota (2):The Golden Gophers (20-7-1, 14-3-1 Big Ten) were inactive this weekend after going to a dominant sweep of former No. 15 Michigan State last time out. Their star players continue to keep things exciting as Jimmy Snuggerud (3g, 3a), Logan Cooley (1g, 4a) and Matthew Knies (2g, 1a) had huge ranges as Justen Close secured the goal. They have a chance to hold on against Wisconsin this week before a tough top-10 game with Penn State next weekend.

2. Quinnipiac (3):The Bobcats (22-3-3, 14-2-0 ECAC) got right back on track after a stunning winless weekend at Cornell and Colgate two weeks ago. They marched through Sacred Heart before coming back against then-No. 12 UConn to claim the Connecticut Ice tournament crown, and they made light work of No. 8 Harvard and Dartmouth the last time they were out. Goalie Yaniv Perets recovered well from the tough encounters with two shutouts in four games. QU is undefeated against the remaining regular season schedule.

3. University of Boston (4):The Terriers (20-6-0, 14-4-0 HEA) roll on in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and a 12-2-0 stretch since December 1. Veterans and youth across the lineup contributed big ways in their battle against rival Boston College and the back-and-forth victory in Maine. Matt Brown and Lane Hutson are still running on BU, Dom Fensore didn’t miss a beat on his return from injury and guys like Wilmer Skoog, Jay O’Brien and Ty Gallagher are warming up after slow first halves. They’re riding on momentum going into the Beanpot as defending champions, facing rival Northeastern in Monday’s semifinals.

Lane Hutson has FOUR assists tonight, and this one was the best of them all. Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/IyrdLrf4wy@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/UC5V1bjB6J BU men’s hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 4, 2023

4.Denver (5):The Pioneers (21-7-0, 12-4-0 NCHC) bounced back from their sweep at St. Cloud with a pair of wins over Colorado College at Ball Arena and on the road. The two losses to the Huskies marked only the second time this season that DU had lost consecutive games. Magnus Chrona responded with a shutout against the Tigers on January 27 before allowing just one goal in the rematch on February 4. They have North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth on tap for their next two series, and both teams are capable of top performances. fit teams.

5. Michigan (6):The Wolverines (18-9-1, 10-9-0 Big Ten) have found a groove with a five-game winning streak that includes sweeps of Penn State and Wisconsin. Adam Fantilli continues to dominate with 18 points (6g, 12a) on an eight-point streak, while Luke Hughes had a monster weekend against PSU with four goals after a goal and two assists in the previous game. UM has a series this week with rival Michigan State, with Game 2 taking place in Detroit for Battle of the D, for a series with Ohio State, facing the Buckeyes outside in Game 2, and for Faceoff on the Lake in Cleveland.

That’s what a through goal sounds like in the Yost Ice Arena. Absolutely deafening. @ChildrenOfYost bring the energy tonight @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/Y7cQ884eiG Alejandro Ziga (@ByAZuniga) January 29, 2023

6. St. Cloud State (1):Once the Huskies (18-8-2, 10-6-2 NCHC) climbed to the top of the rankings, they fell outside the top five and went winless in four consecutive games. The slide began last weekend with a sweep at the hands of under .500 Minnesota Duluth before back-to-back ties with Miami (Ohio), also under .500. Against the Red Hawks, SCSU, who took both shootouts, had to fight back to tie Game 1 late and in Game 2, the Huskies couldn’t build on an early lead before Miami tied it with less than a minute left. They have a chance to make amends with North Dakota and Omaha coming up.

7. West Michigan (9):The Broncos (19-10-1, 11-6-1 NCHC) struck their stride by beating Minnesota Duluth after splitting with Omaha last week. They’ve won nine out of 10 since the holidays, including some midseason hardware at the Great Lakes Invitational. WMU rolled past the Mavericks with a 6-1 win before being “goaled” in the rematch, failing to capitalize on 40 shots. Against UMD, a 3-2 victory in overtime and a dominant 4-1 victory secured the sweep. The top line, featuring the nation’s leading goalscorer, Jason Polin, and the second-biggest points catcher in Ryan McAllister, keeps rolling. They face Colorado College this week for a tough test against Denver.

8. State of Ohio (8):The Buckeyes (17-10-1, 10-8-0 Big Ten) are coming off back-to-back splits with Wisconsin and Penn State. OSU bounced back from a 4-0 loss to the Badgers with a thorough 2-0 win in Game 2 before the split. Against PSU, they rallied to tie Game 1 before falling behind late, and drove a big third period to win the rematch. Tate Singleton (2g), Stephen Halliday (4a) and Cole McWard (1g, 3a) had big weekends against Penn State, and Jakub Dobe came in big with 32 saves in Game 2. The Big Ten still featured Notre Dame, Michigan and Minnesota.

A three-goal third period—marked by Tate Singleton’s late score who was the game winner—led the Buckeyes to victory over the Nittany Lions in Columbus tonight in a Top 10 game. #GoBucks Ohio State Men’s Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 5, 2023

9. Penn state (7):The Nittany Lions (19-10-1, 9-10-1 Big Ten) have lost three of four over the past two weekends as part of a 2-5-1 stretch since January 1. They collided in the Michigan sweep with a 7-3 loss before giving the Wolverines a 3-0 and 4-2 lead in the Game 2 loss. Against OSU, the Bucks defeated them 3-1 in the third period on Saturday to earn the split. PSU has a chance to reset on a bye this weekend before dealing with Minnesota and Wisconsin to close out the regular season.

10: Cornell (10):The Big Red (15-7-1, 12-4-0 ECAC) won two in a row with a 3-1 victory over RPI before thumping Union 10-1 at home. They’ve also won five of six, including a 4-0 victory over No. 1 Quinnipiac. Against the Dutch, Cornell exploded for six goals in the first period, including four within 56 seconds of each other on a big power play. Sam Malinski is on a heated game with 20 points (7g, 13a) over the course of a 10-game point streak, and the power play leads the nation by 32.1 percent, though buoyed by the 6-for-7 challenge against Union. Cornell has a series with pesky Colgate ahead of matchups with Clarkson and St. Lawrence.

Hunting: Harvard (NR)

The Crimson (15-6-1, 13-4-0 ECAC) lose 3-0 at home to No. 2 Quinnipiac after beating Colgate, 5-4 in overtime, and Cornell, 6-2, the previous weekend. Leading scorer Sean Farrell had a six game point streak with five goals and seven assists in the shutout against the Bobcats. They will enter the Beanpot semifinal against Boston College on Monday in search of their first title since 2017.