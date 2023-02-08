Marty Walsh is leaving the Biden cabinet for a job with the hockey players’ union

Walsh, a former union official who formerly ran Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council, is about to return to his organized labor roots after spending some time considering running for election again in his home state of Massachusetts.

News of Walsh’s move was first reported by The daily confrontation. It was not immediately clear what his day of departure would be, and neither the White House nor the Labor Department immediately responded to requests for comment.

Walsh played a prominent role in several of the administration’s interactions with organized workers. He brokered an eleventh-hour compromise between freight carriers and unions in September and visited the West Coast as longshoremen renegotiated their contracts with employers. But it’s a mixed record: Congress eventually had to weigh in on the railroad dispute, and West Coast port talks remain underway.

His departure would leave Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su, who oversaw the rollout of California’s workplace division law, as acting bureau chief. That law, AB 5, established a new three-part test that redefined many of the Statenjol’s workers as employees.

A coalition representing gig companies like Uber and Lyft has already been taking shots at Su during her tenure as head of the California employment agency.

Secretary Walsh recognized gig workers as an important part of the workforce with a unique need for flexible work, said Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich. It is critical that the next Secretary of Labor recognizes the value of performances. Unfortunately, Assistant Secretary Sus’ history in California raises questions about whether she would respect the will of gig workers who want to remain independent.

However, Su has several outspoken supporters in Congress, especially among Democratic members who have objected to the amount of representation of Asian-American Pacific Islanders or lack thereof in the upper echelons of the Biden administration. The deputy secretary is the child of Chinese immigrants.

Some lawmakers want Biden to call her to the permanent position.

I think he should nominate her, said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). I hope he does. I’ll be happy to support her because I’ve talked to her and like I said she and Marty made a really good team.

With much of Biden’s pro-union reform concentrated in the White House, Walsh is about to leave with several crucial rules still in the works at the Labor Department. Those include a proposed rule, initially expected months ago, that would expand the number of employees eligible for overtime, and a final rule that redefines which employees qualify as independent contractors. The latter has significant implications for gig work companies, whose profit models depend on how they qualify their workforce.

Given Republican control of the House, Walsh would have faced significant congressional scrutiny from the newly installed House Education and Workforce Chair Virginia Foxx. The North Carolina Republican said in an interview last month that she focuses her agenda on trying to control what the department is doing [of Labor] does and calls the hands of the departments. She cited Walsh’s visit to Kellogg’s picket lines in October, among other things.

Just hours after initial reports of Walsh’s imminent departure, Foxx sent a letter to DOL Attorney General Seema Nanda demanding information about the precautions the labor secretary had taken while pursuing the NHLPA job.

The American people deserve to know that Secretary Walsh fulfilled his ethical obligations in seeking employment outside the federal government, Foxx wrote.

Walsh, a personal friend of Bidens, defeated several candidates for the 2021 Labor job, including Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.), former Deputy Secretary of Labor Seth Harris, Su and AFL-CIO Chief Economist Bill Spriggs. He enjoyed more bipartisan support than many other Biden nominees, leaning on his record as mayor of Boston to win over corporate America and even some congressional Republicans, who saw him as the friendliest option.

The former mayor of Boston left toward the end of his second term to join the Biden administration, but never moved to Washington, D.C., instead paying the bill to commute between his home in the Dorchester neighborhood of the city ​​and his job.

By taking the players’ association action, Walsh is now in line for a huge pay raise. Walsh earns just over $200,000 as an employment secretary. The current Executive Director of the NHLPA reportedly makes about $3 million.

Walsh had been frequently spoken of as a future candidate for office in Massachusetts. But he continued his run for the state’s open governor’s seat last year, unwilling to get involved in a primary against the Democratic heir to the throne, now-governor. Maura Hely. In addition Sens. Elizabeth Warren And Ed Markey (D-Mass.) have both pledged to seek re-election for their Senate seats in 2024 and 2026, respectively.