Sports
Hockey commentator removed after comments towards Eskasoni team, umpire
A Nova Scotia hockey team says a commentator has been relieved of his duties following a discriminatory remark suggesting prejudice against First Nation players during a recent game.
The incident happened last Sunday during a game played at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Center as part of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.
In an action packed third period, the visiting Eskasoni Junior Eagles scored twice to tie the game 2-2 against the Pictou County Scotians.
In the same period, the Scots conceded seven penalties, while Eskasoni only conceded one.
While fans were listening to an online live stream, they overheard a sports commentator suggest the penalties were unfair by asking “I wonder if he has a band card,” suggesting that the referee was giving preferential treatment to the team based on the First Nation.
Eskasoni First Nation Chief Leroy Denny is the owner and president of the local team which was founded about five years ago and consists of both Indigenous and non-Indigenous coaches and players.
“I was just shocked by the comment,” Denny said.
Strive to be inclusive
“Disheartened and saddened that this has happened because there really is no place for this in hockey. As our team, we always push for inclusion.”
In a Facebook post on Wednesdaythe Scotians team acknowledged that “culturally insensitive” comments had been made to the umpire and the opposing team during Sunday’s game and an investigation was launched the following day.
They say the sports commentator has been relieved of his duties and is no longer allowed to participate in further live streams. CBC news contacted the Scotians for comment, but they did not respond by the deadline.
Denny, who serves as a hockey commentator in both English and Mi’kmaw, says it’s important to be open-minded and use the right language.
He said the decision to remove the commenter was reasonable.
“They’ve done their part and, you know, there’s policy and I believe the [league] executive and also the team, I think they did the right thing to act on this,” he said.
“We just want to play hockey. That’s our focus, to win, to be competitive and for our players and fans to have fun and feel safe.”
Words are important
CBC News requested an interview with Hockey Nova Scotia, the governing body for all organized hockey in the province.
Spokesperson Garreth MacDonald issued a statement saying that words and actions matter.
“Whether on or off the ice, there is no place for discriminatory language in hockey,” the statement read.
“The [Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League]handled this matter quickly and decisively. We support their actions. Hockey Nova Scotia is committed to ensuring that rinks in our province are a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”
Denny said his team, which won Sunday’s game 3-2 in a shootout, will not be discouraged by what happened.
“We just keep going and moving forward and hoping in the future that things like this don’t happen again.”
