Danville Hockey Fans Upset Because Vermilion County Bobcats Don’t Show Up





DANVILLE, Illinois, (WCIA) The Vermilion County Bobcats were a no-show Sunday against the Quad City Storm. David S. Palmer Arena replaces Danville Dashers

Spectators say the road team showed up around 4 p.m. and took to the ice for warmups at the David S. Palmer Arena; there was no sign of the home side. Quad City and officials lined up in the center of the ice and the game was eventually called off. Chuck Sergent, former vice president of public relations and marketing, said the team was absent because players don’t get paid. “There have been some conflicts about money owed to presidents, to players,” Sergent said. “So you have some financial issues that are probably part of it.” It’s not the only problem they’ve had. Sergent said the organization has been struggling for months to get fans into the arena. Instead of 1,200 people, that averages between 300 and 400. He also said those in a position of power are spending dollars and cents on season ticket holders by not telling them what’s going on. Man commits armed pizza robbery in Danville

Scott Mitchell, a Bobcat season ticket holder, has been a Danville hockey fan for nearly 20 years. He said the team has not responded to his calls about the team’s absence or the possibility of a refund. “It’s very frustrating,” says Mitchell. “We’ve tried calling the phone number, but no answer. We tried their Facebook, they deactivated it. So we don’t know what’s going on yet.” Mitchell said he hopes this isn’t a sign of more bad news. “I mean, I would hate not to be a fan and I would hate to see an organization go under. But at the end of the day, it’s business,” Mitchell said. Fans were also disappointed that the Bobcats never showed up for the post-game skate. But it wasn’t all bad news. Instead of leaving early, Quad City decided to stay and skate with the fans that were there. David S. Palmer Area to house Illiana Sports Hall of Fame

As for the fans who paid to see a hockey game, a David S. Palmer Arena official said you’re entitled to a refund. The season ticket holders will have to talk to the team about getting their money back.

