NHL of the future? Beanpot coaches positionless hockey, the NHL of tomorrow

The Beanpot Tournament has spawned players who are influencing NHL change. Johnny Gaudreau (Boston College) proves that skill is more important than size. Trevor Zegras (Boston University), No. 7 in The athletics below 23 rankings, making offensive gimmickry look routine. Adam Fox (Harvard), in the mix for his second Norris Trophy, excels at sifting point shots through traffic at the net. Josh Manson (Northeast) is the modern defensive back who doesn’t sacrifice mobility for toughness.

The 2023 version of the tournament, which begins Monday at TD Garden, should be no different. The Beanpot Schools have 47 NHL drafts, including three first-rounders: BU’s Jay O’Brien (Philadelphia), BC’s Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia), and Harvard’s Matt Coronato (Calgary). It’s a good bet, then, that some Beanpots players will not only populate the NHL, but also participate in the next evolutionary step.

Here’s how Greg Brown (BC), Jay Pandolfo (BU), Ted Donato (Harvard), and Jerry Keefe (Northeastern), the four Beanpot coaches, see the NHL future:

1. Positionless Hockey

NHL forwards are already pivoting to the point where defenders go low in the offensive zone. In the defensive zone, centers fold back to the front as defenders chase the puck to the perimeter.

This will expand.

A little less positional, a little more positionless hockey. That’s the buzzword people are using now, Brown said. Defenders, increasingly active. Lots of position changes. Because that’s the hardest thing to defend.

Aggressive defenders will be at the front of the parade. Once they turn pro, such defenders will continue. When that happens, forwards will have to supplement.

It’s very important to get all five guys involved in the offense, Keefe said. Your D really needs to be active with switches, high rolls and things like that.

For example, if a defender dives deep into the strike zone, opponents can easily become confused. Assignments are not so clear. The cover collapses.

The more the D are active and part of that play in the offensive zone, the more and more the opposing team can’t double the puck and create a swarm where they can outnumber your low three or four guys to two, said Brown. When they do really well in the attack zone, it often breaks down into man-to-man cover. Then you have opportunities. Because you can beat your man. Or you can create more space and have situations where they have to worry a lot more about their man than about when they can double down on the puck.

The question is whether sustained position changes will take place. For example, if injuries occur halfway through a game, can a defender play forward and vice versa?

Certain D-men, you see them have the puck so well and you see them so skilled it’s easy to see them turn into very effective forwards, Donato said. Not so much the other way around, it seems. There are no forwards who skate backwards with the efficiency of a defender or who defend just as comfortably, whether next to the striker or in front of the net.

2. Attack of defenders

Just look at that boy Hutson, said Brown. he electric.

Brown was referring to Lane Hutson, BU’s freshman defenseman. He is No. 2 in team scoring with nine goals and 26 assists in 25 games. Hutson was the Canadiens’ second-round pick in 2022.

Hutson has company. Senior Domenick Fensore has an 8-1119 line through 23 games. Fensore was the Hurricanes third round selection in 2019.

With Hutson and Fensore, they will be on the ice for the entire game, Pandolfo said. They’re all over the strike zone. I think you’re seeing the same thing now, that trend in the NHL also in some of the offensive defensemen in the league. You look at the way the Bruins play, their D is involved all the time. That’s the way the game goes. It is very different from the back. You will now see all these mobile defenders. You no longer have to shoot it off the glass to get it out. You need to be able to bust out pucks and be ready to join the crowds if you want to take offense.

Hutson’s size (5-foot-10, 155 pounds) won’t work against him. Quinn Hughes (5-10, 180 pounds) is doing fine in Vancouver. In fact, teams will deploy multiple underpowered defenders if they can start the offense.

There will be room for boys, Brown said. In the old days, you might have had such a defender. Now you may have two or three in your roster that are like this.

3. No decrease in skills

Players will succeed in the Michigan from behind the net. They will drag toes at full speed and execute targets between the legs.

Part of this is due to the adoption of skills instructors, from shot doctors to power skate coaches.

It’s everywhere, said Pandolfo. Kids watch other kids do it. I think other skill coaches see other skill coaches do it. There is a market for it. The kids see other kids improve because they do the extra work.

Some of the instruction doesn’t even take place in person. The explosion of video on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok integrates everything a player wants to see on their phone.

Forty years ago, when I was a kid, you had to see the Bruins play on Channel 38. And that was it, said Donato, 53. You saw the other teams when they came to town. Now kids can easily watch all of Connor McDavid’s goals for the season if they want to. Or all his shooting moves.

4. Persistent Violation

During the All-Star break, teams average 3.12 goals per game. This is the highest since 1995-96 (3.14).

Part of the reason is that defensive nuances like angling and stick positioning can be tricky to master. Prior to the NCAA, the best Beanpots players never had to play defense. Depending on the length of their stay in college, they may need more time in pro hockey to become defensively reliable.

They’re guys used to having the puck all game long, Brown said. It’s the natural evolution for the high school star or junior player when they join us. It’s another big step as they move from us to the pros. That part is always evolving to where you can be reliable in the NHL is the ultimate goal.

5. Less physicality

A missed check is too risky.

It’s more about playing through the man’s hands, taking corners, Pandolfo said. There is still a level of physicality. If you have a chance to complete a check, you do. But also the other thing especially when you talk about the forecheck with some of these defenders if you think you can finish a check and they just bypass you the next thing you know they’re on the attack and leaving you behind .

6. Smarter keepers need better cooperation

Keefe cites hockey sense as Devon Levi’s greatest strength. Levi, Saber’s property after being traded by the Panthers in the Sam Reinhart deal, anticipates where the pucks will go. He also has the strength and athleticism to reach his spots.

For example, it becomes critical for a weak defender to know that rushing to occupy a firing range may not be the best move if his keeper can get there. The defender’s better play may be to stay put and reject a pass on the closing line.

