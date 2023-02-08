It really saves people: Meet Minnesota’s first all-trans, non-binary hockey team

It was 20 years ago that Andrea Sand laced up her skates. She assumed skating would be like getting back on a bike, the instincts just kick in, right? but that was not the case.

She spilled something in the first 40 minutes. She said she felt like a colt stumbling around on ice. But soon she got back on her feet and was back, but there was a difference. She was no longer in the peewee leagues. This time she played for Team Trans.

Team Trans Twin Cities is the only ice hockey team in Minnesota composed exclusively of transgender and non-binary players. Team Trans is an international organization, but after so much interest in the Midwest, they landed in Minnesota to try their hand at their first state competition.

How would you like to make 90 new trans friends?

Ben Hovland | MPR news

Sand said that was the line holding her. There are 40 active players in the Team Trans Twin Cities roster and another 40 in the group who are more casual skaters. Players are rated on a scale from newbies to pros, so all scrimmages are fair.

They have a board, but no coaches. They are self-sufficient and often play against each other, other members of Team Trans International and competitions where they feel safe. Tuesday night, the team played a scrimmage at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Go Big Dog! Go Big Dog! Go Big Dog! shouted the loudest fan of the night, 9-year-old Naz. It was the first time Naz had seen Team Trans and Big Dog, aka Sand, in action. He shared that he really has no interest in hockey, but met Sand at a protest over the weekend. He begged his mothers to let him go to the game.

Naz, 9, is celebrating after Team Trans member Andrea Sand gifted the young fan her hockey stick after a game at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR news

When the game ended, Sand yelled at Naz to get to the ice and she handed him her stick, which is covered in several LGBTQ+ pride flags. He said it was the best day of his life.

Naz said it’s important to him as a young transgender person to see transgender adults happy and thriving.

Big Dog said they were so happy I have people who really understand me, but sometimes it sucks too. I have to advocate for myself a lot, he said.

Naz is sure this won’t be his last game. He said he is now Team Trans’s number one fan alongside Sands.

Annie Bell (left) and Andrea Sand cheer on their teammates during a game Team Trans played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR news

Representation needed

Annie “Doomrider” Bell is the president of Team Trans Twin Cities. They’ve played hockey most of their lives, but said nothing beats Team Trans. Some players are just there to be in a strange space and have no hockey experience whatsoever. Others had traumatizing experiences in regular hockey rooms as transgender people and needed change.

It really saves people, Bell said, adding that many of the people who are on the team now were in a bad place before they found the community that the team is.

It gives people a sense of purpose that they can appear authentic and be who they are. There’s such a deep sense of belonging, you can exist without feeling fear, they said.

Word of mouth has worked well advertising Team Trans, as has a booth at the annual Twin Cities Pride Festival last summer in Loring Park. Bell said she saw people observing the booth, some of them came back and did a double take to make sure they were reading things right.

Courtney Burgess (left) holds up a sign in support of their partner and Team Trans skater, EJ Siefert, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR news

That was the case for Nicole Anderson. She has played field hockey all her life and now her two children do too. When she saw the booth at Pride, she knew she had to participate. Anderson is 48 and said she came out as transgender nearly two years ago. For her, the team provides a sense of community that she’s had a hard time finding elsewhere.

I have received a lot of mentorship from the team and members younger than me who navigate the world in an unapologetic manner. They are good role models. They are exactly who I want to be, she said.

The ages of the people on the team range from 18 to early 50s. You must be 18 or older to join, but no one will be turned away for lack of money or experience. Sand said that’s her favorite part of Team Trans, the sense of acceptance between teammates. She said she feels safe and completely comfortable on the ice; it’s an experience she’s never had in youth hockey.

Team Trans member Andrea Sand hands her hockey stick to a young spectator after playing at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR news

Sand struggles with what to call her teammates. Friends don't feel good enough, and she said family brings back bad experiences she had with her own family accepting her gender identity, so she landed on matching socks.

Sand struggles with what to call her teammates. Friends don’t feel good enough, and she said family brings back bad experiences she had with her own family accepting her gender identity, so she landed on matching socks.

It’s like this: you throw your laundry out of the basket and you’re holding a sock. You cannot find the match. You turn the room upside down looking for the match and it is missing. And then, maybe you find him at a Pride Festival, or a friend sends you an email about joining Team Trans and you finally find your other sock.

Ben Hovland | MPR news

Brooke Nelson is another one of those socks. They said they came out as gay in their youth and were never quite comfortable in the world of sports, especially in the locker rooms.

This is the first time I feel safe and comfortable and have been made 100 percent welcome by everyone on the team. It’s huge. It’s the main reason I play on the team – to have a sense of community, they said.

Nelson said the performance is affirming in ways they never thought possible and said the hope is that it will be ready for every transgender or non-binary person in Minnesota to make 90 new friends.