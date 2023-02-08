Team expresses interest in acquiring Flyers’ Hayes





Kevin Allen is a highly respected longtime reporter who is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for journalism excellence. So if Allen, who now works for Detroit Hockey Now and used to write for USA Today, makes a claim, listen up. Allen reports that an NHL team is showing interest in Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers and wants to bring him back to center. Hayes, who has been a center all his life, has been transferred to the left wing for most of this season. He made the All-Star team for the first time and is having a career season with 15 goals and 45 points in 50 games. Recently in a podcast, Allen said the interest came from a really good team. He did not name the team. After this season, Hayes has three years remaining on a $7.1 million annual cap contract. Torts when asked #Flyers playoff aspirations: pic.twitter.com/gDV1PBGnMn — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) February 5, 2023 The 30-year-old attacker has an amended no-trade clause; he can submit a no-trade list of 12 teams. The trade deadline is March 3, and left winger James van Riemsdyk is the Philadelphia Flyers player most likely to be moved. Hayes and defender Justin Braun are among the other candidates. In Saturday’s All-Star Game, Hayes had two assists, but the Metropolitan All-Stars fell to the eventual champion Atlantic Division, 10-6. The Flyers returned after a week off to practice in Voorhees on Sunday. Hayes arrived from Florida Sunday morning and was at afternoon practice. Philly will host the New York Islanders on Monday, one of four home games for the week. These were the Flyers’ rules during Sunday’s practice: Scott Laughton centers Hayes and Owen Tippett.

Noah Cates centering James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.

Morgan Frost starring Joel Farabee and Patrick Brown.

Wade Allison (!) with Nick Deslauriers and Kieffer Bellows in the middle. escapes Allison returned after missing the final game with an unspecified injury. … The Flyers currently have 12 forwards, but with four home games in a row, they may not remember an extra player. … In addition to the Isles, the Flyers will play host to Edmonton (Thursday), Nashville (Saturday), and Seattle (Sunday) this week. The last two games are matinees. PHN: Latest update on Flyers’ Top Center, Sean Couturier Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phillyhockeynow.com/2023/02/05/philadelphia-flyers-kevin-hayes-trade-talk-report-team-showing-interest-in-acquiring-rumors-new-york-islanders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos