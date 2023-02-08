Women’s Ice Hockey Falls in Beanpot Semifinals to Boston College





Next game: Clarkson 2/10/2023 | 6:00 PM ESPN+ February 10 (Fri) / 6:00 PM Clarkson CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey (7-14-3, 6-10-3 ECAC fought the Boston College Eagles (17-12-1, 14-10 HEA) on their home ice, but fell to a 3-0 decision. The Crimson played well in the game, created multiple scoring opportunities while long on the defensive end and slowed his rival across town, in the end it was the Eagles who emerged victorious and now advance to the Beanpot Championship game. The Crimson will take on Boston University on Tuesday, February 14 at 4:00 PM CET at Conte Forum in the consolation game. HOW IT HAPPENED The 44th Annual Women’s Beanpot kicked off tonight with the Crimson taking on the Boston College Eagles in a rematch of the 2022 Beanpot title game.

Emerance Maschmeyer was inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during the pregame ceremonies. Maschmeyer remains the only goalkeeper in the Beanpot to win both the MVP and Bertagna Award (top goalie) since the latter was first awarded in 2000.

After the puck fell, the Crimson got the first shot at the net thanks Sophia Ensley .

. The Eagles took a quick one-goal lead after managing to sneak a shot past the defense and Pellicci 3:46 into the opening period.

The sophomore netminder made ten more saves for the rest of the period to calm things down.

Harvard created a number of opportunities during that period and regularly skated with numbers on the ice. The Crimson scored nine shots on target in the opening frame, but was kept off the backboard.

The Eagles added two goals in the second period to take a 3–0 lead going into the second break.

Harvard fired in the final period, beating the Eagles 15-8 over the final 20 minutes.

The Crimson put constant pressure on the Boston College defense, controlling the puck in their defensive zone for most of the period.

Harvard pulled Pellicci with just under three minutes, took no shot attempts, and controlled the puck for the rest of the game.

Running out of time, the Crimson dropped the game to the Eagles, 3-0. GAME NOTES Alex Pellicci made 31 saves in the attempt, including 13 during the second period

made 31 saves in the attempt, including 13 during the second period Kristin Della Rovere led the team with six shots on target

led the team with six shots on target Sophia Ensley And Shannon Dutch each had five shots at the net

And each had five shots at the net Kira Willoughby had a team-high six blocked shots

had a team-high six blocked shots Jade Arnon blocked three shots for Pellicci

blocked three shots for Pellicci Della Rovere also led the team in the faceoff circle, recording 16 wins on the spot

The Crimson threw 15 shots at the net in the third period as it attempted a comeback NEXT ONE Harvard will host Clarkson this Friday night at Bright-Landry in his final home game of the 2022-23 season. The Crimson will honor its senior class after the game as part of the senior night festivities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2023/2/7/womens-ice-hockey-womens-ice-hockey-falls-in-beanpot-semifinals-to-boston-college.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos