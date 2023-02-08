Men’s squash turns tufts upside down, 8-1





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. 1 Harvard Men’s Squash welcomed No. 14 Tufts to the Murr Squash Center to begin their final home period of the season. The Crimson started well, taking three wins in their first four games. With two more wins from Liam Rotzoll And Marwan Tarek , Harvard secured victory over Tufts with three games outstanding. The Crimson rolled through their last three opponents to beat the Jumbos 8-1. Harvard Highlights In all eight wins of the day, the Crimson were perfect, winning their opponents 3-0.

Marwan Tarek remained undefeated this year, improving to 11-0 after defeating Harry Charlton (Tufts), 11-5, 11-4, 11-2.

With the win, the Crimson remain perfect in their all-time series with the Jumbos, having won all 18 matchups. Results Harvard 8, Bushes 1 Marwan Tarek final Harry Charlton (picks), 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-2) George Crowne final Kunal Valia (bushes), 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-4) Ido Burstein final Kerwin Teh (bushes), 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-4) Youssef Ezzo (Tufts) defeated. Tate Harms 3-2 (4-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9) Denis Gilevskiy final Sanjeev Jeyabalan (picks), 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-5) david costales final Oliver Eielson (picks), 3-0 (11-1, 11-7, 11-3) Neil Joshi final Jared Chin (picks), 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-8) Liam Rotzoll final Vivaan Jaikishan (picks), 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-6) Ayush Menon final Rohan Valia (picks), 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 11-6) Order of finishing: 2, 7, 4, 3, 8, 1, 6, 9, 5

Next one Harvard closes out the regular season this weekend as they welcome No. 20 St. Lawrence on Saturday, February 11 at 12:00 p.m. and No. 7 Drexel on Sunday, February 12 at 12:00 p.m.

