



Josh Sinagoga named to Michigan’s football staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday (February 7). Josh Sinagoga has been hired as an offensive analyst for the football program. Sinagoga joins the Wolverines staff after serving as an assistant coach at Youngstown State for the past three seasons. Sinagoga worked with the quarterbacks in 2022 after coaching the receivers the previous two seasons (2020-21). He also served as the Penguins’ recruiting coordinator throughout his tenure and helped lead YSU to the highest-rated recruiting class in school history in 2022. Prior to joining the YSU staff, he served as offensive quality control coach at the University of Cincinnati during the 2019 season. Sinagoga was part of a team that posted an 11–3 record and won the Birmingham Bowl. UC also played in its first-ever American Athletic Conference Championship Game against Memphis. He helped mentor Desmond Ridder in Cincinnati, currently the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, who rewrote the record books during his Cincinnati career. Sinagoga has worked in the Big Ten throughout his career and was an offensive graduate assistant coach at Iowa during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Sinagoga joined the Iowa staff from Central Michigan where he was a graduate assistant coach who worked with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers during his two seasons (2016-2017). He was a quality control coach at CMU in 2015 and a graduate assistant coach at Northwood University in 2014. Sinagoga played quarterback at Northwood and served as team captain during his senior season. He was elected team leader and earned all academic recognition at the conference for four years. Sinagoga was nominated for the AllState Good Works team in 2013. A native of Madison Heights, Michigan and a De La Salle alum, Sinagoga graduated from Northwood in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in entertainment management and sports promotion. He received his MBA from Northwood in 2015.

