ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs in on BYU’s Big 12 Slate





PROVO, Utah — ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy praised BYU for factoring in their first Big 12 schedule. The former Alabama national champion and NFL quarterback believes BYU is ready for the challenge of Power Five football. Today on Always College Football: -Big 12 Schedule Call

Solid slate for TCU and BYU

Manageable for Oklahoma and Texas

– Postbag : https://t.co/e34BfqKHWP#AlwaysCFB pic.twitter.com/H0BxYephJH — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) February 3, 2023 “BYU, I think, is very well equipped to go straight into the Big 12,” McElory said. podcast Always College Football. “They played with schemes before becoming an Independent. They’ve gone back-to-back in Tennessee, and then USC comes to their place. They’ve played four or five Pac-12 opponents in any given season.” ESPN College Football analyst Greg McElroy sees BYU as “well-equipped” for the Big 12 BYU will open its inaugural Big 12 football schedule in Kansas on September 23. Notable games on the schedule include a visit to Fort Worth to face TCU on October 14, Texas Tech in Provo on October 21, plus the outgoing Big 12 members in Texas at the Forty Acres on October 28 and Oklahoma for BYU’s Senior Day on November 18. “I think collectively the Big 12 is a pretty good kind of football,” said McElroy. “But I think BYU is extremely well equipped to handle it week in, week out. Especially if they can replace a few key pieces from last year’s selection.” Key pieces to replace for BYU The main piece to replace is quarterback Jaren Hall. Hall goes to the NFL. He will be replaced by graduate transfer Kedon Slovis from Pitt and before that USC. According to BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, Slovis was the main QB target of BYU’s transfer portal. The Cougars also added the No. 1 JUCO quarterback in the 2023 cycle, Jake Retzlaff of Riverside City College, to the mix to compete with Slovis. Another major component to replace for BYU is the Puka Nacua starwide receiver. Kody Epps, Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill are the expected top receivers going into Spring Ball for BYU. Will any of those guys emerge as the all-rounder that Nacua was? McElroy was always complimentary of BYU during his time at ESPN. The former Southlake Carroll High candidate in Texas had an offer from BYU after high school. McKay Jacobson was one of his best wide receiver targets in his prep career. Jacobson was a four-year starter at BYU. The former WR caught the game-winning touchdown for BYU in Arlington, Texas against then No. 3 Oklahoma in 2009. BYU may have a few more setbacks in store this year, now that the Sooners have been a conference foe for at least one season. 2023 BYU football schedule * = Indicates Big 12 game September 2, Sam Houston September 9 Southern Utah September 16 in Arkansas* September 23 in Kansas* September 29 Cincinnati* Oct 7 BYE October 14 at TCU* October 21 Texas Tech* October 28 in Texas* November 4 in West Virginia* November 11 State of Iowa* Nov. 18Oklahoma* November 25 in the state of Oklahoma* December 2 Big 12 Football Championship (Arlington, Texas) Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

