Women’s Basketball heads to Massachusetts for Wednesday Night Rematch

Bronx, NY Fordham (16-8, 8-3) takes to the road Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ for a critical summit with NR/RV Massachusetts (19-4, 9-1) and WFUV.

Play4Kay Pink Game/NGWSD

Saturday’s game was the team’s annual PINK competition, to honor and support those affected by breast cancer, while also raising money for breast cancer awareness and research. It was also a belated celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Fans interested in donating to the Play4Kay foundation can do so here clutch.

Ramses Challenge

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative to support our student-athletes! This year, promise a fixed amount for every three-pointer or theft, or make a one-time donation to the program. All proceeds are tax deductible and go directly to Fordham Women’s Basketball. Read more here. So far, the Rams have made 197 threes and stolen a whopping 213 times! Thanks for all your continued support!

Last timeout

The Rams scored 80 or more points in back-to-back games for the second time this year with their 80-64 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The Ramblers jumped out to a 7–2 lead, leading to an early Fordham timeout, but the postponement proved beneficial as the Rams quickly tied the game and went on for good with eight unanswered points from Kaitlynn Downey . The lead would rise to 26 early in the fourth quarter.

Anna De Wolfe netted 20 points, shooting 8-of-15 overall and 4-of-9 from distance, with three assists, Asia Dingle added 16 points, three rebounds, three dimes and four steals, and Kaitlynn Downey earned her ninth double-double of the year, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jada Dapaa almost did the same and fell one point shy in just 19 minutes. From the bank, Rose Nelson scored eight runs for the second game in a row and Matilda flood racked up five points, seven rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal in 19 minutes.

Series history

Massachusetts has an all-time 26–22 lead since 1980, an 18-point Fordham victory over the AIAW Eastern Regional. The Rams used 13 straight wins between 2011 and 2020 to take control of the rivalry, but the Minutewomen have since retook the lead with five consecutive wins, including at each of the last two A-10 championships. Recently, UMass won despite going 66-57 in the Bronx by Anna DeWolfe season-high 33 points.

Iron women

Kaitlynn Downey set the program record for career starts at Saint Joseph’s, her 127th, in her 133rd career appearance, third all-time. Downey has never missed a game and has made all 137 consecutive appearances since arriving at Rose Hill. Anna De Wolfe made her 100th consecutive start against Richmond, as did Downey all consecutive since arriving in the Bronx, to 103 in a row, and Sarah Carpel appeared in her 100th game at St. Bonaventure. Asia Dingle is also up to 133 games.

Where are the 2022-23 Rams in program history?

Fordham is playing much faster this season and his average of 73.5 points per game, 52nd in the nation, is a perfect example. That would effectively be a program record. The current record is 73.2, set in 1983-84, 0.6 better than the 1991-92 team. With a handful of games to go, the team is also threatening in several other categories. The team already has the ninth most threes (197), the best assist/turnover ratio (1.20), and the second fewest turnovers (321). The team’s 76.8% free throw percentage is also currently the third best of all time.

Spoken nationally (as of 2/6)

Fordham played at a much faster pace this season, averaging 73.5 points per game, which ranks 50th in the nation and would be a program record. The attack ratio of 1.20 assist/turnover, top in the Atlantic 10, ranks 25th nationally, with the 40th most assists per game (16.0). From behind the arc, the Rams are 32nd with 8.2 threes per game, 49th with 24.1 tries, and 70th with a 34.1% success rate. Committing just 13.4 turnovers per game, the team ranks 31st, with the 44th best turnover margin (3.96). The offense is also taking free throws with the 29th best percentage (76.8%), despite taking the 346th fewest attempts (10.96).

individual, Asia Dingle is sixth in steals per game, 12th in field goals and 27th in points per game. Anna De Wolfe is 32nd in points per game, 13th in field goals, 14th in total threes, 30th in threes per game, and 47th in minutes per game.

Triple D – DeWolfe, Dingle, Downey

Close the front door! The Fordham trio was gnarly, righteous, dynamite and, perhaps most importantly, the bomb-dot-com. All three earned Atlantic 10 All-Conference honors and had at least one A-10 Player of the Week award last season. Combined, they made up 66.1% of the team’s score on a total of 40.2% shootings. They are the real deal. Across 13 games, those numbers are similar – 66.1% of the score on 43.5% shooting with two Player of the Week accolades for Dingle and one for Downey. For context for the uninitiated, this entire blurb is an ode to Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Three 1,000 point scorers

With her difficult turnaround jumper in the second quarter at Princeton, Kaitlynn Downey became the 25th Aries to score 1,000 points in program history. Now 14th with 1,223 points, join them Asia Dingle (1,903 spread over three schools and five seasons) and Anna De Wolfe (1,737 – fifth most in school history). Nationally, the Rams are one of 12 schools with three active student-athletes with 1,000 career points, though they are one of only two high schools along with UMass. Virginia Tech has four 1,000-point scorers.

Hungry like DeWolfe

The 2020-21 Atlantic 10 Fellow Player of the Year and two-time WBCA All-America honorable mention, senior Anna De Wolfe averages 18.4 points per game on 43.5% shooting overall and 38.4% shooting from range (66-of-172). She was named to the Preseason All-Conference First Team and became the 24th Aries to reach 1,000 career points against Lafayette on December 12, 2021, doing so on a patented mid-range jumper, hitting nothing but net, and is now fifth. time with 1,737 points.

For her career, over 103 consecutive starts, DeWolfe ranks fourth with 682 field goals, fourth with 225 three-pointers, fifth with a career average of 16.9 per game, eighth with a scoring of 82.7%, and has joined the all- time top-10 for career minutes played against Richmond, now seventh with 3,780.

Dingle all the way

The Boston native has made up to 133 career appearances at three schools and over four seasons, now with 115 career starts, starting all but one game for Fordham since arriving. A Third Team All-Conference selection last year and now a preseason Second Team honoree, Dingle leads the team and the league in scoring (19.0 points) and stealing (80), while shooting 44.3% from the floor , 33.6% from behind the arc, and 77.8% on a team-high 90 free throw attempts. Her 80 steals already rank fourth in a campaign in the program’s history.

For her career, she has amassed 1,903 points, averaging 14.3 per game, 684 field goals, 306 steals, and a 411 assist/428 turnover ratio. She is a 42.8% career shooter with averages of 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Prior to her arrival in the Bronx, Dingle was a 19.2% three-point shooter on 104 career attempts. Last year she shot 18 out of 64 (28.1%) and continued to work on her long range shot, this year shooting 33.6% on a career high of 107 attempts.

Among active players in Division I, she has been in a three-way battle for steals all season alongside Michigan State’s Stephanie Visscher and Gardner-Webb’s Jhessyka Williams, but currently ranks top in the nation, 17 ahead of the latter. She is also 12th with 461 free throws made and seventh with 635 attempts.

Princess of thieves

Asia Dingle played in her 50th Fordham game against Richmond, where she scored a total of eight steals, tied for second in program history. Of course, she also owns the record set against Saint Peter’s this year, with 10, and her 80 steals this year are already the fourth most in a single season. Dingle is Division I’s active leader in steals with 17, with 306. She has at least one steal in all but two games this year and at least two in all but four games, with 12 times four or more. Last year she had eight such matches and is up to 33 for her four-year career.

Downey goes up

The graduate forward broke the program record at Saint Joseph’s for career starts, with 127, surpassing Samantha Clark (’17), and has now appeared in 137 consecutive games since arriving in the Bronx. At Princeton earlier this season, she became the 25th Aries to reach 1,000 career points. She now ranks 14th with 1,223, passing Cecelia Wanker (’83), Hannah Missry (’17), and former teammate and now assistant coach Lauren Holden (’19) at Dayton. She also placed fifth with a career-high 859 rebounds, seventh with 210 three-pointers, and tenth with 85 blocks.

Asiah and co. Steal the show

You thought Asia Dingles five steals in the season opener was a handful? She doubled that with a program-record 10 against Saint Peter’s, scoring her ninth and tenth in a row in the third quarter. Her previous record was six, which she had achieved several times during her career, including once at Fordham. The previous school record was eight, made five times by four student-athletes, but not since Lauren Fleischer in 2001. Her teammates added 11 steals for the Peacocks to also set a new single-game team record, with three, with 21.

Next one

Fordham is off this weekend and will play at La Salle next Thursday at 11am