Erickson Named Blugolds’ New Head Football Coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (blugolds.com) – Dan Schumacher, director of athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, has announced the appointment of Rob Erickson as Blugold Football’s new head coach. Erickson joins UW-Eau Claire from South Dakota State University, turning 18e coach in the history of the program.

“After an extensive search with over 60 applicants, I am pleased to announce that Rob Erickson will be our next head football coach,” said Schumacher. Rob brings a wealth of experience to the industry BLOWDivision III and Division I. We are thrilled to welcome the Erickson family to the UW-Eau Claire Blugold family!”

Erickson has extensive experience in the Wisconsin intercollegiate athletic conference and at the NCAA Division I FCS level as an assistant coach. He has coached in three national championship games at various levels over the past five years and is a two-time BLOW Assistant Coach of the Year. Last season, he won a national FCS title with South Dakota State.

“I am humbled and excited to be named head football coach at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire,” said Erickson. “I would like to thank the search committee, athletic director Dan Schumacher, and our chancellor, Dr. James Schmidt, for believing in me to lead Blugold football.”

Erickson brings a wealth of championship experience to Blugold football. Most recently, he served as South Dakota state special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach for three seasons. Erickson coached in two FCS national championships, helped the Jackrabbits win the 2022 national title and a runner-up finish in the spring of 2021. He was part of a defensive coaching staff that led a unit that finished first in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in total defense, scoring defense, interceptions, and several other statistical categories. One of the cornerbacks under Erickson’s leadership, Don Gardner, now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League.

Prior to his time at South Dakota State, Erickson was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at UW-Whitewater for five seasons. In his senior year with the Warhawks, Erickson’s defense helped the program reach the 2019 national championship game. He helped coach UW-Whitewater to the National Semifinals three times and to the National Quarterfinals four times. Erickson was named the BLOW Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016. He coached 11 All-Americans and 16 All-Region players with the Warhawks.

Erickson helped push UW-Platteville – his alma mater – from 2008-2014 nationally to the senior echelon as head coach and defensive coordinator of the Pioneers. The team went 2-8 in the season prior to Erickson’s arrival, and his defense took the program to a top 10 national ranking and the second round of the NCAA playoffs just a few years later in 2013. In his first year on the staff, the 2008 Pioneers defense posted back-to-back conference shutouts for the first time since 1950. In his seven years with UW-Platteville, the Pioneers shutout five and held 21 opponents to single digits in scoring. Ericson received BLOW Assistant Coach of the Year honors in 2011.

He also had stints as a defensive coordinator at Aurora University (2005-07) and UW-Stevens Point (2003-04). He coached an All-American and three All-Region performers at Aurora, helping the Pointers finish third in the BLOW in scoring defense.

Erickson contributed collegiately UW-Platteville from 1996-99. He was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Pioneers. Wisconsin native Junction City and his wife Kelly have three children: Maya, Jared and Kami.

“I am blessed to have worked with so many great players and coaches during my time in athletics who helped me get to this position today,” said Erickson. “I will be forever grateful. My family has been the foundation of my support and I can’t thank them enough for all the sacrifices they’ve made and the unconditional love they’ve given me. I look forward to getting in touch with alumni, prospective students, our current team, and the fans of Blugold football. We have a nationally renowned university in a great city with state-of-the-art facilities almost ready. The future is bright. I can’t wait to get started.”

Erickson takes over as head coach from Wesley Beschorner, who led the Blugolds from 2019-2022.