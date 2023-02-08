Sports
Erickson Named Blugolds’ New Head Football Coach
EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (blugolds.com) – Dan Schumacher, director of athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, has announced the appointment of Rob Erickson as Blugold Football’s new head coach. Erickson joins UW-Eau Claire from South Dakota State University, turning 18e coach in the history of the program.
“After an extensive search with over 60 applicants, I am pleased to announce that Rob Erickson will be our next head football coach,” said Schumacher. Rob brings a wealth of experience to the industry BLOWDivision III and Division I. We are thrilled to welcome the Erickson family to the UW-Eau Claire Blugold family!”
Erickson has extensive experience in the Wisconsin intercollegiate athletic conference and at the NCAA Division I FCS level as an assistant coach. He has coached in three national championship games at various levels over the past five years and is a two-time BLOW Assistant Coach of the Year. Last season, he won a national FCS title with South Dakota State.
“I am humbled and excited to be named head football coach at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire,” said Erickson. “I would like to thank the search committee, athletic director Dan Schumacher, and our chancellor, Dr. James Schmidt, for believing in me to lead Blugold football.”
Erickson brings a wealth of championship experience to Blugold football. Most recently, he served as South Dakota state special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach for three seasons. Erickson coached in two FCS national championships, helped the Jackrabbits win the 2022 national title and a runner-up finish in the spring of 2021. He was part of a defensive coaching staff that led a unit that finished first in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in total defense, scoring defense, interceptions, and several other statistical categories. One of the cornerbacks under Erickson’s leadership, Don Gardner, now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League.
Prior to his time at South Dakota State, Erickson was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at UW-Whitewater for five seasons. In his senior year with the Warhawks, Erickson’s defense helped the program reach the 2019 national championship game. He helped coach UW-Whitewater to the National Semifinals three times and to the National Quarterfinals four times. Erickson was named the BLOW Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016. He coached 11 All-Americans and 16 All-Region players with the Warhawks.
Erickson helped push UW-Platteville – his alma mater – from 2008-2014 nationally to the senior echelon as head coach and defensive coordinator of the Pioneers. The team went 2-8 in the season prior to Erickson’s arrival, and his defense took the program to a top 10 national ranking and the second round of the NCAA playoffs just a few years later in 2013. In his first year on the staff, the 2008 Pioneers defense posted back-to-back conference shutouts for the first time since 1950. In his seven years with UW-Platteville, the Pioneers shutout five and held 21 opponents to single digits in scoring. Ericson received BLOW Assistant Coach of the Year honors in 2011.
He also had stints as a defensive coordinator at Aurora University (2005-07) and UW-Stevens Point (2003-04). He coached an All-American and three All-Region performers at Aurora, helping the Pointers finish third in the BLOW in scoring defense.
Erickson contributed collegiately UW-Platteville from 1996-99. He was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Pioneers. Wisconsin native Junction City and his wife Kelly have three children: Maya, Jared and Kami.
“I am blessed to have worked with so many great players and coaches during my time in athletics who helped me get to this position today,” said Erickson. “I will be forever grateful. My family has been the foundation of my support and I can’t thank them enough for all the sacrifices they’ve made and the unconditional love they’ve given me. I look forward to getting in touch with alumni, prospective students, our current team, and the fans of Blugold football. We have a nationally renowned university in a great city with state-of-the-art facilities almost ready. The future is bright. I can’t wait to get started.”
Erickson takes over as head coach from Wesley Beschorner, who led the Blugolds from 2019-2022.
|
Sources
2/ https://blugolds.com/sports/fball/2022-23/releases/20230207jo0ctx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 free flights
- Erickson Named Blugolds’ New Head Football Coach
- Erdoan runs to prevent political fallout from earthquake – POLITICO
- Boris Johnson loan scandal shows how cronyism corrupts public life
- Somalia Humanitarian Needs Summary 2023 (February 2023) – Somalia
- Russia’s Second Silent War Against Its Human Capital
- Greenwich’s newly elected People’s Youth Council was welcomed into office at Royal Greenwich
- UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as the new football coach
- Women’s Basketball heads to Massachusetts for Wednesday Night Rematch
- ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs in on BYU’s Big 12 Slate
- ChatGPT can write a Newsnight script but can AI rescue big tech? – BBC Newsnight
- Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey as death toll tops 7,800