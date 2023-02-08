A new football commitment in Michigan, a new assistant coach and more





Michigan Football has secured a new commitment and is expected to hire a new assistant. We cover that and more in our Michigan Wolverines news roundup. On Monday morning, some interesting recruiting news surfaced about Michigan football as Steve Wiltfong of 247 sports reported a new commitment in 2024 from Mason Ludwig. According to 247 Sports, Ludwig is an unranked recruit, but the 6-foot-3, 202-pound linebacker from Pennsylvania told Wiltfong he’s been committed to Michigan football since November and publicly announced his commitment Monday. There is a connection between Ludwig and strength trainer Ben Herbert. However, it’s a bit concerning that Ludwig doesn’t have any other offerings. You wonder if he’ll be a favorite walk-on or a trade show. Anyway, I trust Jim Harbaugh. He’s taken low-ranking kids before and he’s succeeded. If he sees something in the child, why not? But it still seems to be up in the air whether he will come to the Michigan Wolverines on a scholarship or not. Michigan Wolverines expected to hire a new assistant coach We’ve talked about Chris Partridge a few times over the past few days, and it looks like the former Michigan football assistant is returning. The Michigan Wolverines did not officially announce the move, but On3.com reported on Monday that he was expected to join the staff. Of course, this means that one of the assistants on the field will continue. My guess is George Helow, although I have nothing solid to back that up. Just a feeling. Partridge would be a good substitute. I would even call him an upgrade based on what he brought Michigan football down the recruiting path in the past. He was also a co-DC on Ole Miss and just interviewed to be Miami’s DC. Michigan Wolverines play in the Palestra? Another fun tidbit: Michigan basketball is teaming up with Penn State to schedule a neutral site conference game next season at Philadelphia’s famed Palestra. It would be a really cool environment for a basketball game and it would also be really cool for assistant coach Phil Martelli, who has a deep connection to Philly because of his time at St. Joes. We’ve seen Big Ten games played at Madison Square Garden, like over the weekend when Rutgers took on Michigan State. That’s always cool and this would be really cool for the Michigan basketball team as well. I hope it happens.

