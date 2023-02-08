



Nick Gilbert joins Michigan Football Staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan head football coaches J. Ira and Nicki Harris Jim Harbaugh announced on Tuesday (February 7) the hiring of Nick Gilbert as an offensive analyst for the Wolverines coaching staff. Gilbert is coming to Ann Arbor after spending the 2021 season at the University of Colorado. Gilbert worked directly with former Michigan analyst Kyle DeVan as a quality control specialist on the Boulder offense, specifically assisting on the offensive line. Prior to joining the Colorado staff, Gilbert was the offensive line coach at the University of Idaho in 2021. The Vandals had a solid game under Gilbert’s leadership, averaging 171 yards per game to rank 31st in FBS. They also set a school record with seven rushing touchdowns in a game. During the 2020 COVID-19 season, Gilbert was an offensive quality control analyst at the University of Memphis. He worked with the running backs and tight ends, played an active role in scouting and recruiting, and led the team of graduate assistants. Gilbert was the offensive line coach at Concord University (Athens, W.Va.) during the 2019 season. Prior to that appointment, Gilbert was a graduate assistant coach who spent three seasons (2013-2015) on the Idaho offensive line. He also served as a graduate assistant with Memphis in 2016 and spent two years in the same role at the University of Louisville (2017-18), working with the offensive line at both stops. Memphis and Louisville offenses topped their conferences during Gilbert’s stints with the programs. He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at Division III Heidelberg University, where he coached the outside linebackers during the 2012 season. Gilbert received his bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security in 2012 from Tiffin University (Ohio), where he was a letterman for three years and played on the Dragons offensive line. Gilbert and Michigan quarterback coach Kirk Campbell crossed paths at Tiffin, where Campbell was the wide receivers and tight ends coach in 2011. Gilbert began his collegiate career at Erie Community College. In 2016, he received his master’s degree in education from Idaho. Born in Syracuse, NY, Gilbert graduated from Onondaga Junior/Senior High School where he wrote football, basketball and lacrosse. During his time with Onondaga, Gilbert played alongside the current Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart the Wolverines’ all-time leading rusher.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/2/7/nick-gilbert-joins-michigan-football-staff.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos