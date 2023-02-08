Free-to-play football simulation game Maximum Football announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC





Publisher Modus Games and developer Modus Studios Invictus has announced Maximum Football, a free-to-play football simulation game coming to Early Access for PC via Steam this spring, followed by a full launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC at a later date. Here's an overview of the game, via Modus Games: About Lead your team to victory in the ultimate football simulation! Start your college career or play with the pros in varied and dynamic stadiums across the country. As the head coach, make all the decisions from drafting your roster to calling the plays. The Maximum Football universe has been completely overhauled to provide players with an ultra-realistic experience that is completely free to play. Fully customize your team, recruit your dream roster and bring it to the roster locally or online as you build your legacy. Tight, rewarding movement gives players the true feel of being on the pitch, and smooth, responsive controls ensure every play runs as planned. Live service content brings new opportunities to improve your game as you rise through the ranks to take your place alongside the legends. Most important features Unparalleled realism and physics – With stunning graphics, authentic gameplay and realistic physics-based tackles, all powered by Unreal Engine 5, you'll feel like you're on the pitch with your team. Breathe in the energy of the crowd: it's time to go!

Dynasty mode – Take on the role of a head coach and build your ideal league. Design, recruit and manage your dream team to take them all the way to the top.

Pro Season mode – Play a professional season against 31 teams, all competing for the championship. Take to the field and lead your team to victory.

Endless customization – Personalise every aspect of a team, from logos, jerseys and helmets to individual gear, then share your creations with the community.

Local and online multiplayer – Play against player in online Head-to-Head modes or enjoy cooperative local play with friends.

Ongoing content – The game continues to expand with new downloadable content rolling out regularly, including fresh new features, new rulesets, new modes and additional customizations. Watch the announcement trailer below. Check out the first screenshots in the gallery.

