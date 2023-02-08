Sports
The State of the Ole Miss Football Roster: February 2023. Lane Kiffin, Rebels, Depth Map.
During the first recruitment window for the off-season transfer portal, which ran from December 5 through January 18, more than 1,800 players entered the portal. A second, shorter transfer portal window will open on May 1 and run through May 15. Arguably the biggest beneficiary of the 2021 portal season, Ole Miss brought in quite a bit from the portal in 2022, but also lost more valuable players to other programs this year. out of season. With the evolution of the transfer portal era of college football, the limit of 25 scholarships per signing class has now been lifted; roster turnover has never been this crazy.
Lucky for you, the reader, I compulsively keep up with developments on the Ole Miss roster. With this post, my goal is to provide a (mostly) full picture of how the 2023 Ole Miss team is shaping up in terms of staffing.
Let’s start with who’s leaving first. The Rebel players who reached the portal during the December period are:
- QB Luke Altmeyer (Illinois)
- QB Kinkead Dent
- RB Kentrell Bullock (South Alabama)
- RB Isaiah Woullard (UL-Monroe)
- W. R. Jaylon Robinson (TCU)
- WR Dennis Jackson (Mizzou)
- OL Hamilton Hall (State of Arkansas)
- OL Jalen Cunningham (State of Arkansas)
- OL Eric Cade
- OL Tobias Braun (State of Arkansas)
- OL/DL Luke Shouse
- DL Isaiah Iton (Rutgers)
- EDGE Brandon Mack (Houston)
- EDGE Demon Clowney (Charlotte)
- LB Austin Keys (Maroon)
- LB/S Jaron Willis (South Carolina)
- CB Davison Igbinosun (State of Ohio)
- CB Miles Battle (Utah)
- CB Kyndrich Breedlove (Colorado)
- S. Tysheem Johnson (Oregon)
- S M J Daniels (USM)
- S Derek Bermudez
- S Roman Rashada
- S Dashaun Jerkins (UMass)
*** WR Bralon Brown, DL Jamond Gordon and LB Ashanti Cistrunk entered the portal, but rejoined the team for Spring Ball ***
A total of 24 players; 10 on offense, 14 on defense. Of those 24, four have registered a start in recent years (T. Johnson, D. Igbinosun, M. Battle, A. Keys), and five more (J. Robinson, J. Willis, M. Daniels, D. Jerkins, K. Breedlove) seemed lined up to contribute a lot in 2023. So while you might consider most of these portal entries as healthy turnover, replacing 24 scholarship players on top of the guys graduating is still quite an achievement and/or leave for the NFL. That list of players is largely fixed; here is my best estimate of players graduating and/or leaving for the NFL:
- R. B. Zak Evans
- W.R. Jonathan Mingo
- W. R. Malik Heide
- TE Jonathan Hess
- OL Nick Broeker
- O. L. Mason Brooks
- DL KD Hill
- D. L. Tavious Robinson
- L. B. Troy Brown
- S. A. J. Finley
- S Otis Reese
- K Jonathan Cruz
So, taking the current roster and then eliminating portal entries and seniors/other early departures, here are the scholarship players Ole Miss is likely to return, sorted by position:
QB: (1)
RB: (2)
- Quinson Judkins
- Ulysses Bentley IV
WR: (8)
- Jordan Watkins
- Dayton Wade (Wade was a walk-on, but I expect him to receive a scholarship)
- Jalen Knox
- JJ Hendrik
- Brandon Buckhaulter
- Brown brown
- Larry Simmons
- Jeremiah Dillon
DE: (4)
- Michael Trig
- Casey Kelly
- Kyrin heather
- Hudson Wolfe
OL: (11)
- Jayden Williams
- Eli Akker
- Caleb Warren
- Jeremy James
- Micah Pettus
- Cedric Beautiful
- Cedric Melton
- Cam East
- Reece McIntyre
- Falentha Carswell
- Preston Cushman
DL: (11)
- JJ Pegues
- Cedric Johnson
- Jared Ivey
- Zxavian Harris
- Tywone Malone
- Jamond Gordon
- Rollins lands
- JJ Hawkins
- Like Brown
- Demarcus Smith
- Jaden Dicks
LB: (5)
- Charlie Coleman
- Ashanti Cistronk
- Travel white
- Tyler Banks
- Reginald Hughes
CB: (4)
- Dean Prince
- Marked Brown
- Mark Williams
- Jarrell Stinson
Q: (6)
- Isheem Young
- Ladarius Tennison
- Trey Washington
- Taylor Groves
- Nick Cull
- Elijah Sabbatini
K: (1)
P: (1)
That’s 54 returning stock market players. Ole Miss signed 12 players in the early signing period and four more in the late signing period, for a total of 16 new freshmen/JUCOs. Those 16 are:
- R. B. Kedrick Rescano
- W. R. Ayden Williams
- W. R. Caden Lee
- TE Jayvontay Conner
- OL Brycen Sanders
- OL Ethan Fields
- OL Diamond Power (JUCO)
- DL Jamarious Brown
- D. L. Chamberlain Campbell
- DL DeeJay Holmes
- L. B. Suntarine Perkins
- LB Skilar Mann
- LB Jameer Lewis (JUCO)
- DB Braxton Myers
- DB Ahmad Brown
- DB Daniel Demery
That brings us to 70 total stock market players. Next, we consider the Rebels 12 portal additions:
- QB Walker Howard
- QB Spencer Sanders
- W.R. Chris Marshall
- W. R. Tre Harris
- TE Caden Prieskorn
- OL Quincy McGee
- OL Victor Curne
- D. L. Joshua Harris
- L. B. Monty Montomery
- LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- CB John Saunders
- CB Zamari Walton
You may have noticed that I left North Texas DB DeShawn Gaddie off this list. He committed to the rebels, but was not part of the group announced by the OM football team on social media. He seems to have some kind of transcription problem. I think they’ll add it eventually, but maybe not until the summer.
That seems to put Ole Miss at 83 scholarship players, leaving Lane Kiffin with just two scholarship players to play with in the second portal period. That number could grow slightly as more current players could visit the portal or decide not to use their extra COVID eligibility year, and I can even think of a few guys who could retire for health reasons.
Grants are split relatively evenly: 41 for offense, 40 for defense, and two for special teams. Position groups are also usually balanced, although a few things stand out:
- There are currently only three stock exchanges in decline; one was beaten up all year round in 2022 (Bentley IV), and one will be a true freshman who I don’t believe will have the advantage of Spring Ball (Rescano).
- There are currently six tight exchanges on the roster (Prieskorn, Trigg, Kelly, Heath, Conner, Wolfe), which seems a bit bloated, imo.
In addition to possible movement in those two positions, I think Lane Kiffin will try to use the second portal period to add the best players available, mostly focusing on defensive line, linebacker and safety.
I’ve included a screenshot of the raw spreadsheet I used to track schedule changes. Please note that the order of the players (and in some cases even the position they are listed in) is purely speculative on my part.
Drop us a comment to let us know what you think of the roster heading into 2023, and if we’ve made any mistakes (which is more likely than not), don’t hesitate to set us right.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.redcuprebellion.com/2023/2/6/23587683/state-of-the-ole-miss-football-roster-february-2023-lane-kiffin-rebels-recruiting-portal-depth-chart
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The State of the Ole Miss Football Roster: February 2023. Lane Kiffin, Rebels, Depth Map.
- OnePlus announces OnePlus Pad with 144Hz display and mechanical keyboard
- Free-to-play football simulation game Maximum Football announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC
- OnePlus 11 review: Fast Android with long battery life | Smartphone
- LeBron James has broken the NBA scoring record
- Vladimir Putin ‘supplied’ missile used to bring down flight MH17, investigators say – BBC News
- “My sister has been trapped for 24 hours”
- Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Will Hurt UK Gamers, Watchdog Says | Microsoft
- Nick Gilbert joins Michigan Football Staff
- Google unveils new features for EVs with built-in maps • TechCrunch
- Erdogan declares 3-month state of emergency as death toll tops 3,549
- Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie shares an intimate look inside a date with photos of her husband