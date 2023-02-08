The State of the Ole Miss Football Roster: February 2023. Lane Kiffin, Rebels, Depth Map.

During the first recruitment window for the off-season transfer portal, which ran from December 5 through January 18, more than 1,800 players entered the portal. A second, shorter transfer portal window will open on May 1 and run through May 15. Arguably the biggest beneficiary of the 2021 portal season, Ole Miss brought in quite a bit from the portal in 2022, but also lost more valuable players to other programs this year. out of season. With the evolution of the transfer portal era of college football, the limit of 25 scholarships per signing class has now been lifted; roster turnover has never been this crazy.

Lucky for you, the reader, I compulsively keep up with developments on the Ole Miss roster. With this post, my goal is to provide a (mostly) full picture of how the 2023 Ole Miss team is shaping up in terms of staffing.

Let’s start with who’s leaving first. The Rebel players who reached the portal during the December period are:

QB Luke Altmeyer (Illinois)

QB Kinkead Dent

RB Kentrell Bullock (South Alabama)

RB Isaiah Woullard (UL-Monroe)

W. R. Jaylon Robinson (TCU)

WR Dennis Jackson (Mizzou)

OL Hamilton Hall (State of Arkansas)

OL Jalen Cunningham (State of Arkansas)

OL Eric Cade

OL Tobias Braun (State of Arkansas)

OL/DL Luke Shouse

DL Isaiah Iton (Rutgers)

EDGE Brandon Mack (Houston)

EDGE Demon Clowney (Charlotte)

LB Austin Keys (Maroon)

LB/S Jaron Willis (South Carolina)

CB Davison Igbinosun (State of Ohio)

CB Miles Battle (Utah)

CB Kyndrich Breedlove (Colorado)

S. Tysheem Johnson (Oregon)

S M J Daniels (USM)

S Derek Bermudez

S Roman Rashada

S Dashaun Jerkins (UMass)

*** WR Bralon Brown, DL Jamond Gordon and LB Ashanti Cistrunk entered the portal, but rejoined the team for Spring Ball ***

A total of 24 players; 10 on offense, 14 on defense. Of those 24, four have registered a start in recent years (T. Johnson, D. Igbinosun, M. Battle, A. Keys), and five more (J. Robinson, J. Willis, M. Daniels, D. Jerkins, K. Breedlove) seemed lined up to contribute a lot in 2023. So while you might consider most of these portal entries as healthy turnover, replacing 24 scholarship players on top of the guys graduating is still quite an achievement and/or leave for the NFL. That list of players is largely fixed; here is my best estimate of players graduating and/or leaving for the NFL:

R. B. Zak Evans

W.R. Jonathan Mingo

W. R. Malik Heide

TE Jonathan Hess

OL Nick Broeker

O. L. Mason Brooks

DL KD Hill

D. L. Tavious Robinson

L. B. Troy Brown

S. A. J. Finley

S Otis Reese

K Jonathan Cruz

So, taking the current roster and then eliminating portal entries and seniors/other early departures, here are the scholarship players Ole Miss is likely to return, sorted by position:

QB: (1)

RB: (2)

Quinson Judkins

Ulysses Bentley IV

WR: (8)

Jordan Watkins

Dayton Wade (Wade was a walk-on, but I expect him to receive a scholarship)

Jalen Knox

JJ Hendrik

Brandon Buckhaulter

Brown brown

Larry Simmons

Jeremiah Dillon

DE: (4)

Michael Trig

Casey Kelly

Kyrin heather

Hudson Wolfe

OL: (11)

Jayden Williams

Eli Akker

Caleb Warren

Jeremy James

Micah Pettus

Cedric Beautiful

Cedric Melton

Cam East

Reece McIntyre

Falentha Carswell

Preston Cushman

DL: (11)

JJ Pegues

Cedric Johnson

Jared Ivey

Zxavian Harris

Tywone Malone

Jamond Gordon

Rollins lands

JJ Hawkins

Like Brown

Demarcus Smith

Jaden Dicks

LB: (5)

Charlie Coleman

Ashanti Cistronk

Travel white

Tyler Banks

Reginald Hughes

CB: (4)

Dean Prince

Marked Brown

Mark Williams

Jarrell Stinson

Q: (6)

Isheem Young

Ladarius Tennison

Trey Washington

Taylor Groves

Nick Cull

Elijah Sabbatini

K: (1)

P: (1)

That’s 54 returning stock market players. Ole Miss signed 12 players in the early signing period and four more in the late signing period, for a total of 16 new freshmen/JUCOs. Those 16 are:

R. B. Kedrick Rescano

W. R. Ayden Williams

W. R. Caden Lee

TE Jayvontay Conner

OL Brycen Sanders

OL Ethan Fields

OL Diamond Power (JUCO)

DL Jamarious Brown

D. L. Chamberlain Campbell

DL DeeJay Holmes

L. B. Suntarine Perkins

LB Skilar Mann

LB Jameer Lewis (JUCO)

DB Braxton Myers

DB Ahmad Brown

DB Daniel Demery

That brings us to 70 total stock market players. Next, we consider the Rebels 12 portal additions:

QB Walker Howard

QB Spencer Sanders

W.R. Chris Marshall

W. R. Tre Harris

TE Caden Prieskorn

OL Quincy McGee

OL Victor Curne

D. L. Joshua Harris

L. B. Monty Montomery

LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste

CB John Saunders

CB Zamari Walton

You may have noticed that I left North Texas DB DeShawn Gaddie off this list. He committed to the rebels, but was not part of the group announced by the OM football team on social media. He seems to have some kind of transcription problem. I think they’ll add it eventually, but maybe not until the summer.

That seems to put Ole Miss at 83 scholarship players, leaving Lane Kiffin with just two scholarship players to play with in the second portal period. That number could grow slightly as more current players could visit the portal or decide not to use their extra COVID eligibility year, and I can even think of a few guys who could retire for health reasons.

Grants are split relatively evenly: 41 for offense, 40 for defense, and two for special teams. Position groups are also usually balanced, although a few things stand out:

There are currently only three stock exchanges in decline; one was beaten up all year round in 2022 (Bentley IV), and one will be a true freshman who I don’t believe will have the advantage of Spring Ball (Rescano). There are currently six tight exchanges on the roster (Prieskorn, Trigg, Kelly, Heath, Conner, Wolfe), which seems a bit bloated, imo.

In addition to possible movement in those two positions, I think Lane Kiffin will try to use the second portal period to add the best players available, mostly focusing on defensive line, linebacker and safety.

I’ve included a screenshot of the raw spreadsheet I used to track schedule changes. Please note that the order of the players (and in some cases even the position they are listed in) is purely speculative on my part.

Drop us a comment to let us know what you think of the roster heading into 2023, and if we’ve made any mistakes (which is more likely than not), don’t hesitate to set us right.