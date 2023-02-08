Sports
Yes, the Tigers need a QB in the class of 2024
With Friday’s miss on quarterback Walker White, things seem to have slowed down a bit for Clemson football following the momentum of their Elite Junior Day on January 28, a commitment during and another last Monday.
It means little today other than that the Tigers got off to a good start, but Clemson is #13 on 247sports.com’s 2024 recruiting rankings.
This is the class of 2024 to date with their overall ranking in the 247 composite:
Christian Bentancur, TE, No. 102
Tavoy Feagin, S, No. 169
Noah Dixon, S, No. 195
Champ Thompson, DL, No. 241
Nolan Hauser, K, n/a
All four position players are in the top 250, which I consider blue chip and Hauser has won numerous awards and accolades.
It’s a good start, but while the Tigers are ahead of where they were last season, there are of course still miles to go in this class.
I must admit I was a bit surprised by some of the reactions to white missing, with several comments along the lines of “we got our quarterback,” “he wouldn’t play here,” “we got two qbs, don’t have not need him” and the like.
While I agree that Clemson should move on, I disagree that the Tigers don’t need a quarterback this cycle and obviously the coaches agree.
While it may seem like Klubnik and Vizzina have held the position for years, this is the era of the transfer portal where any player can rise and leave a program at any time without repercussions.
And switching is just one of many reasons why you need a quarterback every cycle.
If one didn’t come out, got injured or decided to transfer Clemson’s depth to the position next to 0.
Before DJ Uiagalelei, many Clemson fans, including myself, thought it far-fetched that a quarterback wouldn’t work, despite the fact that we had recently gone through the Kelly Bryant year.
The reality is that for every Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence there has been a Kelly Bryant and DJ Uiagalelei at the position in recent memory.
Sure, Watson and Lawrence held the position longer than Bryant and Uiagalelei, but the fact is it was 50/50 hit and miss, though the years were more like 5.5 – 3.5.
Point being there is no certainty, as we once thought with Watson and Lawrence.
Of course, the opposite could also be true. Clemson could sign a quarterback this class and HE could be the one to eventually switch, instead of Klubnik or Vizzina.
However, for this exercise it doesn’t really matter which one or why someone doesn’t train, just that they don’t train.
If one is ineffective or leaves, you’re on thin ice and signing a graduate transfer isn’t going to fix that.
Clemson Football is still looking for their quarterback in the class of 2024
Remember, we are talking about the Class of 2024, which is easy to forget since the 2023 calendar year has just begun.
If you don’t sign a quarterback this cycle, by all accounts, that means Klubnik and Vizzina will make it through the 2024 season — anyway.
That is not sustainable in today’s big college football.
I would say Clemson, as it stands, will be extremely lean as a quarterback next season, with Klubnik’s limited experience and Vizzina just stepping foot on campus.
There’s a reason the coaches immediately turned their attention to the next few quarterbacks on their roster and weren’t willing to defend the position for 2024.
