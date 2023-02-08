Martavious Bryant, a 2024 4-star, retires from Alabama football





The 2024 Alabama football recruiting class dropped to four commits as Georgia four-star athlete Martavious Collins disbanded Monday. Collins, who stands at six feet tall and weighs 241 pounds, has been committed to Alabama since July 20 last summer, when he chose Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. He was the second recruit to join the Crimson Tide’s 2024 class after Foley receiver Perry Thompson. Collins, the No. 159 recruit in the country and No. 21 athlete according to the 247Sports Composite, would finish tight after catching passes for Rome. “I want to thank the entire Alabama staff for what they have done for me since my deployment,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “I truly appreciate everyone on the staff for believing in my talents. I am very grateful for the time and energy invested in me. Much love to the Alabama family and best wishes to all. With thoughts and prayers, I focus on doing what’s best for my future and my family.” 2024 RECRUITMENT:Alabama football must keep this class of 2024 pledges and target these recruits in the state ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Alabama football hires Kevin Steele to return as defensive coordinator | Report ALABAMA:Alabama football expected to hire Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator | reports Collins was relisted by Auburn’s new staff on December 22. He has made two unofficial visits to Auburn since the fall. Collins also has offers from Georgia, Florida State, Arkansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Louisville and NC State. Alabama’s Class of 2024 continues to be led by five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of California. Alabama has commitments from No. 1 in-state recruit cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, Mobile Christian edge Sterling Dixon and Thompson. The class is now ranked No. 9 overall. Georgia is #1 with 10 commits, two of which are five-star. Alabama had the No. 1 class of 2023, headlining nine five-stars, four more than the next closest program, Georgia. Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

