Tigers Host Union, RPI As ECAC Playoffs Approach







Shelley M. Szvast Seniors Maggie Connors, Solveig Neunzert, Mariah Keopple, Kayla Filler and Chloe Harvey.

The Princeton women’s hockey team, celebrating its seniors and seeking a playoff bid for ECAC Hockey, will play its final regular season home games against Union and Rensselaer on Friday and Saturday. vs. Union, Fri., 6 p.m | ESPN+ | International video | Live Statistics | Game program | Tickets

vs. Rensselaer, Sat., 3 p.m| ESPN+ | International video | Live Statistics | Game program | Tickets The Home Stretch: Princeton is just a win after clinching a spot in the ECAC Hockey Tournament, and if that win comes Friday night against Union, it would tie the team’s longest winning streak of the season as the Tigers having won three in a row bouncing back from a five game skid. Going into the weekend, Princeton was sixth in the ECAC with 25 points, nine ahead of Brown in ninth for the final playoff spot. Princeton would go to Quinnipiac for a best-of-three quarterfinal series starting on February 24 if the pairs finish the same way going into the weekend. The series featuring Union and Rensselaer: Princeton went on the RPI-Union journey in early December, taking a 5-1 win at RPI before a 4-1 loss at Union ended Princeton’s 14-game win streak in the series since Union’s last win in 2014. Union netminder Sophie Matsoukas made 56 saves in the win as Princeton defeated the Dutch women 57-15 on goal and 89-25 overall. Princeton is 34-2-1 all-time against Union and 17-0 on Baker Rink, and against RPI Princeton is 19-9-5 overall and 9-6-2 at Baker, having won the final five in the series overall and the last two at Baker since RPI’s last series win in 2019. Stats: At the start of the week, Princeton was 12th in the nation in face-off winning percentage at .529 and 19th in scoring offense with 2.58 goals per game. Sarah Fillier placed seventh nationally with 365 faceoff wins, 13th with 0.62 goals/game and 19th with 1.25 points/game. Taylor Hyland was 19th with a .577 goalkeeper winning percentage, and Maggie Connors placed 20th with four power play goals. Checking the charts: Senior Maggie Connors ranks 12th in program history with 74 career goals (11th is 75, ninth is 76, eighth is 77, and seventh is 87), and junior Sarah Fillier ranks 11th with 144 points (10th is 147), 15th with 59 career goals (14th is 69), and sixth with 85 assists (fifth is 86, fourth is 87, and third is 94). Outrun Them: Princeton has beaten its opponent on target in 16 of the season’s 24 games. During the season, Princeton averages 33.6 shots per game to his opponent’s 24.6. Rookies: Freshman Tigers are two of Princeton’s four leading run scorers this season, with Issy miracle (7g/9a) third with 16 points and Katherine Khramtsov (7g/5a) fourth with 12. Classmate Taylor Hyland has played 49 percent of the team’s minutes in goal and leads the team with a .907 save percentage. Hyland’s seven wins are the most by a Princeton rookie since Stephanie Neatby ’20 won 12 in 2016/17. Between the pipes: sophomore Jennifer Olnowich has played 51 percent of minutes in goal with rookie this season Taylor Hyland playing the other 49 percent. Olnowich has the lower GAA, at 2.43 to 2.49 for Hyland, and Hyland has the edge on the markup percentage, 0.907 to 0.891. Olympic gold: juniors Sarah Fillier returned to Princeton this season for the first time since the 2019–20 season, which ended right before the NCAA Tournament due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Fillier helped Canada to two IIHF World Championships and Olympic gold. At the Olympics, Fillier tied with Canada in goals (five) and led the team in points (11).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2023/2/8/womens-ice-hockey-tigers-to-host-union-rpi-as-ecac-playoffs-draw-closer.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos