Hokies ready for battle in Chapel Hill





SWARTSBURG The No. 8 Virginia Tech wrestling team travels back on Tobacco Road, this time to take on North Carolina on Friday night. The Hokies (8-3, 2-1) will try to win their ninth game in 11 games against the Tar Heels (6-7, 2-1) live from Chapel Hill on ACC Network Extra at 7 p.m. EST in a game that features 16 ranked wrestlers, including the potential for a top-five 157-pound fight. February 10, 2023

Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, NC

7:00 PM

ACCN Extra

@HokiesWrestling Ready for a SCRAP #Team100 #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/xwlhhxX2eD Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) February 6, 2023

When: Friday, February 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Where: Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, NC

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Live Updates: Hokies wrestle Twitter Technology in the ranking Tech remains in the top-10 as a team on three rankings for the eleventh week in a row, entering Friday night No. 8 in the National Wrestling Coaches’ Association, No. 6 by Intermat and No. 7 in the Flowrestling rankings

The Hokies have ten ranked wrestlers on at least one ranking (Intermat/Flowrestling) for the tenth straight week Eddie Ventresca (NR, 24), Sam Letona (7, 7), Tom Krook (11, 9), Caleb Henson (8, 7), Bryce Andrewian (5, 5), Connor Brady (27, H.M.), Michael Lewis (3, 3), Hunter Bolen (7, 7), Andy Smith (22, 22), and Hunter Katka (20, 18) Moved up one spot across the board for the -straight week in the Top-#Team100 #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/95EeWehrie Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) February 7, 2023 Hokies vs Tar Heels History Friday night turns 75 e meeting between the Hokies and the Tar Heels, Tech leads the series 41-31-2

meeting between the Hokies and the Tar Heels, Tech leads the series 41-31-2 Tech has the advantage of both home record (19-14-2) and away record (20-16)

The first meeting between the two programs was January 31, 1924, a 6-6 tie; Hokies have both the largest and smallest margins of victory: 46-3, January 22, 1973 and 16.5-15.5, January 19, 1948

The Hokies are 8-2 in their last ten matchups, most recently a 23-11 victory for the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on February 11, 2022 Band story Friday night will see a combined ranked wrestler take to the mat

The Hokies field 10 ranked competitors to the Tar Heels’ six Jack Wagner (17, HM), Lachlan McNeil (12, HM), No. 3 Austin O’Connor (3, 6), Clay Lautt (14, 17) and Gavin Kane (11, 12)

There will potentially be six ranked matches, including a top-five matchup between 2021 All-American and Junior World Bronze Medalist Bryce Andrewian vs. 2019 National Champion and 2021 All-American, Austin O’Connor. They have met twice in the ACC finals weighing in at 149 pounds in 2019 and 2020, both won by O’Connor

vs. 2019 National Champion and 2021 All-American, Austin O’Connor. They have met twice in the ACC finals weighing in at 149 pounds in 2019 and 2020, both won by O’Connor Two top-15 fights may pay off Friday night’s No. 11 Tom Krook will face No. 12 Lachlan McNeil in a rematch of the Southeast Open earlier in the season, which Crook won; No. 7 Hunter Bolen will meet No. 11 Gavin Kane and look for his first win against the Tar Heel in their third meeting Looking back on last week The Hokies were dominant in Durham last weekend in a shutout victory over the Duke Blue Devils, 45-0

The Hokies scored a bonus in eight of nine struggled bouts to tie their biggest margin of victory against the Blue Devils and extend their win streak over Duke to 19 straight wins

North Carolina dropped a 21-11 dual to Pitt last weekend, winning three games that night Promise per removal Join the team and celebrate their success on the mat withPromise per removal, presented by the Hokie Club. Make a pledge for every takedown the Hokies have this season, and every gift will go directly to their greatest needs No. 8 Virginia Tech v North Carolina

probably

125 Eddie Ventresca against No. 17 Jack Wagner (UNC)

133 No. 7 Sam Letona against Jace Palmer (UNC)

141 No. 11 Tom Krook or Colin Gerard against No. 12 Lachlan McNeil (UNC)

149 No. 8 Caleb Henson vs. No. 27 Zach Sherman or Wil Guida or Jayden Scott (UNC)

157 number 5 Bryce Andrewian vs No. 3 Austin O’Connor (UNC)

165 No. 27 Connor Brady against Joey Mazzara or Gino Esposito (UNC)

174 number 3 Michael Lewis vs No. 14 Clay Lautt or Michael Goldfeder (UNC)

184 No. 7 Hunter Bolen against No. 11 Gavin Kane (UNC)

197 No. 22 Andy Smith vs. Max Shaw or Cade Lautt (UNC)

285 No. 20 Hunter Katka vs. Brandon Witman or Aydin Guttridge (UNC)

