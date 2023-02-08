NDSU Softball Voted 3rd in Summit League Preseason Coaches Poll





SIOUX FALLS, SD – North Dakota State Softball was selected to finish third in The Summit League in 2023, the league bureau announced Wednesday after a vote by the league’s eight head coaches in its pre-season poll. The Bison, who won two of the last four regular season crowns and six of the last eight league titles, had one first place finish and finished one point behind Omaha (41) in second with 40 points. South Dakota State (48), the defending champions, secured six votes for first place and finished as the favorite to repeat after last year’s title. Omaha had the other first place. South Dakota (28), Kansas City (25), St. Thomas (19), North Dakota (16) and Western Illinois (7) rounded out the poll. NDSU senior right-handed pitcher Laine Lyle and junior outfielder Emily Buringa were on the list of the Summit League preseason players to watch. Lyle, who made 18 circle appearances with 12 starts last season, posted a 7-5 record in 81 innings pitched. Lyle finished with eight complete games, including one complete game shutout, and registered 56 strikeouts with a 2.68 ERA. Buringa was named to last season’s All-Summit League Second Team and started all 53 games in center field. She finished the year with 47 hits in 159 at bats (.296), leading the team in runs (44), on-base percentage (.415), total bases (79), slugging percentage (.497) and OPS ( .912). In the field, she had 72 putouts and two outfield assists with no errors. She also went 8-for-11 in stolen bases. The Bison are scheduled to begin the season on Friday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, taking on California Baptist in NDSU’s first game at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The state of North Dakota opens the league game on March 25 and 26 with a trip to Kansas City. Bison’s first home games are scheduled for April 7-8 against South Dakota. The Summit League Tournament is hosted by the state of South Dakota and will take place May 10-13 in Brookings, SD 2023 Summit League Softball Coaches Poll Preseason Rank School Points (1st) 2022 record (SL) 1. The state of South Dakota 48 (6) 41-13 (18-2) 2. Omaha 41 (1) 32-14 (17-4) 3. State of North Dakota 40 (1) 30-23 (10-8) 4. south dakota 28 28-25 (11-10) 5. Kansas City 25 13-34 (9-11) 6. Saint Thomas 19 14-36 (8-13) 7. North Dakota 16 14-39 (4-17) 8. Western Illinois 7 8-37 (4-17) 2023 Summit League Preseason Players to watch

Kansas City Ally Vonfeldt, IF, Sr., Wichita, Kan.

Camryn Stickel, P, Jr., Raymore, Mo. North Dakota Madi Moore, OR, Sr., Great Falls, Mont.

Cassie Castaneda, C, Sr., Tuscon, Ariz. State of North Dakota

Laine Lyle P, Sr., Middleton, Idaho

Emily Buringa VAN, Jr., St. Charles, Minn. Omaha Kamryn Meyer, P, Sr., Wilton, Iowa

Lynsey Tucker, UTL, Sr., Lincoln, Neb. Saint Thomas Brooke Ellestad, SS, So., Kimberly, Wis.

Isabelle True, P, Sr., Fruitland, Iowa south dakota Aleesia Sainz, IF, Sr., Casa Grande, Ariz.

Clara Edwards, P, So., Clay Center, Kan. The state of South Dakota Tori Kniesche, P, Jr., Wayne, Neb.

Rozelyn Carrillo, IF, Jr., Palmdale, California. Western Illinois Georgia Rea, C/UTL, So., Lawrence, Kan.

Savannah Rodriguez, P, Gr., Woodridge, Ill.

