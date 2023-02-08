Tickets on sale for the 2023 Washington Baseball season





SEATTLE With the start of the first season under head coach Jason Kelly in less than two weeks, single game, flex plans and season tickets for the 2023 Washington Husky baseball season will be officially on sale. UW is scheduled to play 27 home games at Husky Ballpark, beginning with a four-game series against Northern Colorado March 3-5. The Huskies begin Pac-12 the following weekend and take on Utah on March 10-12. To meet the different needs of fans, UW offers a variety of ticket options for the 2023 season. Season tickets Fans can save the most on single game prices and enjoy season ticket holder benefits, with tickets to all 27 home games for just $99 for the full season. There are three options for this season tickets for the Husky baseball season General admission grandstand seats are just $99 for the season and less than $4 per game and reserved seatback season tickets are available for $235, a per-game price of less than $9. Home Plate Club season tickets can be purchased for $465 and include padded, covered, back-back seats behind home plate and exclusive VIP access to the indoor Home Plate Club. All season ticket holders enjoy special benefits such as single match ticket discounts, priority UW post-season ticket purchases, a dedicated ticket agent throughout the season, and convenient, transferable mobile tickets. Buying season tickets is also the only way to get early access to the home series vs. Oregon State, which will be held from March 31 to April 2. Flex plans UW offers two Flex plan options including discounted tickets for 3 to 10 games of the fans’ choice (excluding OSU games in this package). A 3-game subscription with reserved seats in the back can be purchased for $30, while general access 3-game subscriptions are available for $18. Tickets for single matches Tickets are also available at a singles base. All single-game home tickets are on sale now, with the exception of the Oregon State home series. Regular tickets for a single game with reserved seats are available for $15, while general admission tickets can be purchased for $10. Youth (3-17 years old) and senior (65+) general admission tickets are offered for $5 each. All children under the age of 3 receive free entry. Group tickets Interested in group tickets? With a group of 15 or more people, fans receive discounts on the price of individual tickets, group seats and special group benefits and experiences.Read more hereor call the Husky Ticket Office at 206-543-2200 ext. 2 to start. Manage your mobile tickets New this year, fans can view, manage and transfer their tickets in the Go Huskies mobile app. Download the Go Huskies mobile app at theApp StoreorGoogle Play Storeto manage your tickets and stay up to date with the latest news about Husky Athletics. For ticketing assistance, call the Husky Ticket Office at 206-543-2200 ext. 2 or email[email protected]to speak to a ticket representative. Follow @UW_Baseball on Twitter and Instagram for more information about the UW baseball team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohuskies.com/news/2023/2/8/tickets-on-sale-for-2023-washington-baseball-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos