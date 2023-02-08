UConn MBB crushes No. 10 Marquette





Next game: at Creighton University 2/11/2023 | 14.00 hours FOX UConn Learfield Sports Network Feb 11 (Sat) / 2pm bee Creighton University UConn Athletic Communications / February 7, 2023 UConn-Marquette Postgame Quotes HARTFORD From start to finish, the UConn men’s basketball team dominated No. 10 Marquette in front of a boisterous sold-out XL Center crowd (15,564) Tuesday night, ending with an 87-72 win and a world of confidence as the Huskies head into the final six games of the regular season. Spurred on by the memory of Marquette’s 82–76 victory over UConn on January 11 in Milwaukee, the No. 21 Huskies exploded out of the gate, leaving the Golden Eagles hot on their heels with a 17–4 blowout in the first six minutes. The Huskies (19-6 overall, 8-6 BIG EAST) led by sophomore guard’s hot shooting Jordan Hawkins poured into the entire first half and built up a lead of 24-8, 32-12 and 42-22. When reserve guard Nahim Alleyne canned a 12-yard shot at the first-half buzzer, the Huskies flew into the locker room with a 46–29 lead. “Congratulations UConn, great game,” said Marquette coach Shaka Smart, whose team falls to 19-6, 11-3. “I don’t know what the number is, but not many teams come in here and win tonight the way UConn was. They played just like they played when they were 14-0 and number 2 in the country.” Those expecting a Marquette-run second half to close out the game were disappointed. U Conn senior Sad Newton checked the floor finish with his second triple-double of the season (12 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) as the Huskies widened the gap to 25, 69-44, with 10:39 remaining. Marquette got as close as 14 as the Huskies headed to the finish line. “It feels great to play a full game,” says UConn Coach And Hurley said. “The rebound domination (48-24) on the glass brought us back to our identity. Great balanced score, Naheim with the bench production. I’m just really happy with the way the guys showed up for this, handled the game like a UConn team could handle a game like this.” The Huskies put five players in double digits, led by 20 points from Hawkins. Junior Adam Sango scored 18, freshman Alex Karaban and Alleyne added 13 apiece, and Newton had 12. Guard Tyler Kolek led Marquette with 17. “They have one of the best offenses in the country,” said Hurley. “We made them one-on-one players. We limited them to seven assists, which is what we wanted to do.” UConn, having won three games in a row and four of their last five, will be back on the road for the next game, traveling to Omaha, Neb., to face Creighton on Saturday (2 p.m., FOX).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2023/2/7/mens-basketball-uconn-mbb-crushes-no-10-marquette-87-72 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos