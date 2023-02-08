ASU men’s basketball returns to the Bay

Men’s Basketball | February 7, 2023

TEMPE – Arizona State Men’s Basketball is back on the road as they continue Pac-12 Conference play in the Bay Area, facing Stanford on Thursday before playing Cal on Saturday.

Head coach Bobby Hurley ‘s team (16-8, 7-6) has seven games left in the regular season, five of them in enemy territory. ASU looks set to add to their conference win tally, which already includes wins in Oregon, Colorado and Oregon State.

HOW TO TRACK

The Sun Devil Men’s Basketball vs. Stanford game will air on FS1on Thursday, February 9 at 8 p.m. MST. Tim Neverett (pxp) and former ASU & Lakers assistant coach Dave Miller (analyst) are in talks. When the Maroon & Gold take on California on Saturday, February 11 at 6pm MST, Ted Robinson (pxp) and Don MacLean will be on the call for Pac-12 Network. All 31 Arizona State games this season will be televised, with Coach Hurley’s squad featured on ESPN, FOX, CBS and Pac-12 Network, in addition to several major network affiliates. Hear how Gareth Kwok and Kyle Dodd both call gameson Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (KMVP). The action can also be followed through access to live statshere.

LAST MEETING

During the first meeting between the two teams this season, Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 19 points to lead three Sun Devils in double digits en route to a 68-64 win at Desert Financial Arena in December. Warren Washington grabbed 10 rebounds and contributed seven points for ASU. Devan Cambridge (12) and Frankie Collins (11) were the other two Sun Devils to post double-digit scoring totals. Arizona State held a two-digit lead in the first half before Stanford caught on, taking the lead at one point late in the second half. ASU regained control in time to beat Stanford for the ninth time in the last 13 encounters.

TURNOVER ACQUISITION

The Sun Devils are one of only six of the 76 Power 6 Teams (P5 + Big East) to have forced double-digit turnovers in every conference game this season. Of those six teams, four are ranked, two in the top 10, and the other five received at least votes in this week’s AP Poll. The other teams are #9 Kansas, #10 Marquette, #11 Iowa State, #17 TCU and RV Mizzou. In fact, the Sun Devils have forced double-digit turnovers in 16 consecutive conference games dating back to last season, the most in the Pac-12 in that span. The Oregon game marks the 22nd time in the last 23 games that ASU has forced double-digit turnovers, and they have done so in 49 of 55 dating back to the start of last season.

TRIPPIN’ AWAY

ASU has held its last two road opponents to less than 40% off the floor (in Washington, 39.3%; in Washington State, 36.9%). The Sun Devils grabbed more offensive rebounds than their opponents in three of their five road conference games this season. ASU has not lost a turnover battle in Pac-12 road games this season, winning four and even drawing one.

BROTHER LOVE

A Cambridge brother has led ASU in 14 of 24 total games, including seven of 13 conference games. Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 19 in the final game against Stanford. Both have also led ASU in blocks in three games, tied for third on the team. The brothers have the two highest +/-s in league play for ASU, with Desmond Jr. with a score of +41 and Devan at +32. The Sun Devils are 11-0 as Devan scores in double digits.

DOMINANT DEZ

Desmond Cambridge Jr. has scored at least 15 points in seven of his last eight games. It is only the second time in his five-year career that he has dropped at least 15 in seven of eight. He did it in eight consecutive games from 1/12/18 08/01/19 at Brown. Cambridge Jr. was the pace of the Sun Devil offense in six of 13 conference games this season and eight of 22 games overall. He led ASU in scoring in five of the last eight games.

MILESTONE MOMENT

Fifth year security guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. reached a major milestone in a victory over Washington earlier this season. He surpassed 2,000 career points to become the 10th active player in the NCAA to reach the mark. His 2,140 points rank 9th among active NCAA players and his 352 threes rank 6th among active players. He is one of four active players with more than 2,140 points and 580 rebounds in his career. Cambridge Jr. also ranks 38th in career steals (171) and 43rd in career blocks (139) among active players.

LOCKING IT

Arizona State has been one of the best defensive teams in the country in 24 games, making it difficult for opposing players to score. The Sun Devils rank 10th in the nation with only 39.1% of opponents shooting from the field. ASU is 7-0 this season in giving up less than 60 points.

SHARING THE ROCK

Arizona State has provided at least 20 assists five times this season. It’s the most such cases in 20 games since the Sun Devils, led by James Harden, had six in the 2008-09 season.

PAINT PRESENCE

Against Stanford at home earlier in the year, ASU scored 38 of 68 points in the paint, accounting for 52.94% of total runs scored in. It’s the second highest percentage this season for ASU and the only time on the road over 50%. This season, the Sun Devils have won the battle in the paint in 16 of their 24 games. In fact, ASU has defeated their opponents in four of five road conference games and six of eight road games overall. Arizona State has scored 40.7% of its points in the paint this season.

SEASON SNAPSHOT

FILE: 16-8

CONFERENCE STORAGE: 7-6 (T5e)

BEST WIN: #20 Michigan (Neutral Location), VCU (Neutral Location), in Colorado, Creighton (Neutral Location), in Oregon

AWAY WIN (4): in Colorado (1/12), in SMU (7/12), in Oregon (1/12), in Oregon State (1/14)

DOUBLE-DIGIT WINS (7): vs. NAU, #20 Michigan (neutral site), vs. Grambling State, vs. Alcorn State, at SMU, vs. San Diego, in Oregon, vs. Oregon State

NET: 67

REAL-TIME RPI: 79

ESPN Record Strength: 57

KEN-POM: 65

UPCOMING GAME TO WATCH: at Stanford (February 9), vs. Colorado (February 16)

Arizona State is currently ranked 67th in the NET and is currently ranked higher than fellow NCAA Tournament contenders…

Michigan (68), Wake Forest (70), Texas Tech (71), Cincinnati (74), Wisconsin (77), Dayton (81), BYU (86)

BRACKETOLOGY

Several bracket experts across the country have the state of Arizona firmly in contention for a place in the NCAA tournament. See where the most prominent national names have seeded the Sun Devils in their latest projections.

Andy Katz (NCAA): 10 seeds

Bracket Matrix: 11 seeds

Michael DeCoury (Fox Sports): 12 seeds

SB Nation: First four out

Bleacher report: first four out

COLLINS IS BALLIN’

Transfer point guard Frankie Collins added another dimension to the Sun Devils offense. Not only can he score at a high level, he has also become one of the best passers in the conference. He has tied or tied ASU’s assist category in 18 of the 23 games he has played this season. Collins’ 4.7 assists per game is tied for fifth in the Pac-12. He is one of two players in the Pac-12 to average at least 10 points, 4.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game, only matched by USC’s Drew Peterson. Peterson averages 35.7 minutes while Collins does it in 28.7 minutes per game. He is one of only six Pac-12 players to score more than 200 points and dish out more than 100 assists this season and the only one to do so in less than 700 minutes.

BALANCED SCORING

A hallmark of the Arizona State offense is the various individuals who performed on the offensive end. The Maroon & Gold average 71.3 points per game (fourth in the Pac-12) and four different Sun Devils average at least 10.3 points per game or more (DJ Horne, Frankie Collins , Desmond Cambridge Jr. , Devan Cambridge ). No one on the team plays more than 30 minutes on average, with 10 players averaging at least 9.0 minutes per match. Arizona State has had three players – Desmond Cambridge Jr. , Frankie Collins And DJ Horn – score at least 20 points twice. 11 different Sun Devils have scored 10 or more points in at least one game this season.

RIM PROTECTION

Arizona State continues to be near the top of the national rankings in blocks and rebounds per game. 12 players have registered at least one block this season, led by from Warren Washington 46. ​​Washington’s 1.92 blocks per game ranked him 30th in the nation and 3rd in the Pac-12. Washington leads the Pac-12 with at least one block in 22 games. Washington and Alonzo Gaffney have combined 15 blocks in the last five conference games. It’s the second most blocks in that streak by a Pac-12 tandem (Oregon, 17).

WILL GUARD YOU

Arizona State is one of three Pac-12 teams to hold their opponents to less than 40% of the field this season and is one of only two teams to rank in the top five in blocks, steals and turnover margin. Hold Oregon State to 20 field goals. It’s tied for the least amount the state of Arizona has allowed in conference play this season. They have held opponents to 20 or less FGM in 11 conference games over the past two seasons. The Sun Devils 43% two-point field goal defense percentage ranks sixth in the nation according to KenPom. Overall, ASU’s FG% defense ranks 10th in the nation. In addition, ASU has a 45% effective field goal defense percentage, ranking 19th in America.

COMFORTABLE AS IT IS CLOSE TO

Coach Hurley’s team played in ten of its first 24 games in a two-possession game, with a record of 7–3. The Sun Devils are 31-16 in two possession games over the past four seasons, trailing only Wisconsin for most Division I wins during that span.

1.Wisconsin 32

2.Arizona state 31

3. Providence 30

4.Kansas 29

Western Kentucky 29

5. Miami (FL) 28

DON’T COUNT US OUT

After trailing 35-31 at halftime against Oregon State, Arizona State produced its 38th halftime comeback in the Bobby Hurley era. In fact, the Sun Devils have five halftime comebacks this year and three on the road (OSU, Colorado, and SMU). Four of the five comebacks came from home, the other being a neutral venue game against VCU at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, NY. In both ASU’s Pac-12 road comeback wins (Colorado, Oregon State), the opposition has combined to shoot 14-48 (29.1%) from the field, including 7-26 (26.9%) of three in the second half. 18 of 37 halftime comebacks under Coach Hurley were in Pac-12 play. The Sun Devils trailed Oregon State by as much as 16, making it their biggest comeback since overcoming a 22-point deficit against Arizona on February 25, 2020. The win also marked ASU’s biggest comeback on the road since they trailed Georgia 15 on December 15, 2018.

START 5

The current starting line-up of Frankie Collins , DJ Horn , Desmond Cambridge Jr. , Devan Cambridge And Warren Washington is 13-4 in the season (3-4 with other lineups).

