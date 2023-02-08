Men’s basketball runs away from RIT, 92-71





Next game: at Clarkson University 2/10/2023 | 7:30 PM February 10 (Fri) / 7:30 p.m bee Clarkson University History ITHACA, NY The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated Rochester Institute of Technology by a score of 92-71 in its final regular season game at Ben Light Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Bombers exploded for 55 points and a 21-point lead in the first half to make sailing easy in the second half. The Bombers got off to a fast start with Zach Warech , hitting threes on the Bombers’ first two holdings. Both teams traded buckets back and forth in the opening minutes, with the Bombers holding a 1510 lead with 13:28 left. The Tigers cut the score to within one point of an 82-point run, but the Bombers took control again and compiled a 90-point lead to take a 2919 lead with 8:08 remaining. Logan Wendell took over the next few minutes and scored seven consecutive points for the Bombers. The Bombers finished the last five minutes of the first half with a run of 164 points to take a wide 5534 lead going into halftime. The second half started fast again, with both teams going back and forth for the first five minutes for a 6543 Bombers lead. A three bee Noah Downing caused a 90-run run, including a monster dunk by Gavin Schauder to give the Bombers a 74–46 lead with 12 minutes remaining. The Tigers began to intensify their full field pressure on the Bombers, leading to a 133 scoring run for the Tigers to come back within 18 points. The Bombers finished off a quiet last minute with Lawrence Brady and Christian Dufort their first collegiate three-pointers hit as the Bombers secured the 90–69 victory. Luke Radovich led all scorers on the field, finishing with 19 points and adding 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Logan Wendell finished with 16 points and Warech finished with 11 points, as each hit three 3-pointers. The Bombers advance to 156 this season with a record of 113 in the Liberty League with only 1st place. The Bombers will begin a four-game road trip against Clarkson University on Friday for a tip at 7:30 p.m.

