



IRVING, Texas No. 5 Men’s Swimming and Diving won the Big 12 Conference weekly awards, the league announced Wednesday. The Longhorn took all three weekly honors for the fifth time this season. Luke Hobson earned his first career Big 12 Swimmer of the Week award and fourth weekly conference award. The sophomore scored two wins on Friday in the Longhorns’ 181-83 victory over SMU, tying career records in both. Hobson started with a win in the 100 free, swam a B standard 42.58 and hit the wall 1.12 seconds ahead of the runner-up. A resident of Reno, Nevada, he followed that up with a victory in the 100 flies, clocking 47.74 for the win. freshman Nick Harris earned his fourth Diver of the Week award of the season after winning the springboard events. The Chester Springs, Pa. opened the game and scored 402.30 points at 3 meters, beating the runner-up and teammate Noah Duperre with 1.97 points. Harris added a second win at 1 meter with 379.80 points to win by 17.7 over Duperre. Harris’ efforts helped Texas sweep both springboards over the Mustangs. Spencer Aurnou-Rhees earned Newcomer of the Week honors for the second straight week after the freshman recorded one win and two top-four finishes in Texas’ win over SMU. His meeting was highlighted by a win in the 200 free, with a personal best and B standard time of 1:36.13. He was from Bexley, Ohio, and placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:02.77, then finished his day with a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM, swimming a 1:46.97. At The Sterkel Classic on Saturday, Aurnou-Rhees had the best time trial time in the 400 IM, clocking 3:52.11 to finish more than two seconds ahead of the runner-up. Next, Texas will host the Big 12 Championship at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, February 22-25. Texas’ 2022-23 Big 12 Conference Weekly Honors

12 October

Carson Foster (Swimmer)

Noah Duperre (Diver)

Alec Enyeart (Newcomer) 26th of October

Daniel Krueger (Swimmer)

Nick Harris (Diver)

Alec Enyeart (Newcomer) November 9

Caspar Raven (Swimmer)

Alec Enyeart (Newcomer) January 18

Jack Foster (Swimmer)

Nick Harris (Diver)

Will Chan (Newcomer) February 1

Carson Foster (Swimmer)

Nick Harris (Diver)

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (Newcomer) February 8th

Luke Hobson (Swimmer)

Nick Harris (Diver)

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (Newcomer)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/2/8/no-5-mens-swimming-and-diving-sweeps-big-12-weekly-honors.aspx

