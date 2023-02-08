Five Blue Devils listed in the latest ITA rankings





DURHAM The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released updated singles and doubles rankings Wednesday with five members of the Duke women’s tennis team recognized. in singles, Chloe Beck (5), Emma Jackson (21) and Cameron Mora (28) were listed, while the Blue Devils had two doubles teams in the top-25 Beck/Morra (14) and Karolina Berankova And Ellie Coleman (25). Hailing from Watkinsville, Georgia, Beck continues to rank in the top 10 at No. 5 nationally. She has amassed a 15-3 overall and 5-0 dual match ledger so far this season. Beck is riding a nine-game winning streak dating back to the fall and has five wins against ranked opponents so far this year. A product of La Grange Park, Illinois, Jackson’s No. 21 ranking is the highest of her career. She has an 11-5 record in singles this season, including a 5-0 record in dual match play. Jackson has two victories this year against top-10 opponents. Morra moved up two places to No. 26, as she has won nine of her last eleven singles matches. During the season, she has a 12-6 record, including 5-0 in double action. A native of Rockville, Md., Morra has recorded five wins against ranked foes this season. In doubles, Beck and Morra dropped one slot to No. 14, while Berankova and Coleman entered the rankings at No. 25. Beck and Morra have quickly become one of the best doubles teams in the country this season, going 19-3 on aggregate. They are also 6-0 in dual match play. Berankova and Coleman have a combined overall record of 11-2 and have two victories over top 60 opponents. Duke (8-0) will next face Oklahoma (5-3) in the opening round of the ITA National Team Indoors on Friday, February 10 (5-3). The first service is scheduled for 3 p.m. (ET) from Seattle, Washington. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils women’s tennis by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/8/DukeWTEN”. #Good week

