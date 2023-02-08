Hsu named semifinalist for 2023 Becky Hammon Award





HOPEWELL, New Jersey Columbia women’s basketball junior guard Abbey Hu has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, presented by Her Hoops Stats. The list of semi-finalists was announced on Wednesday morning. Hsu is one of 10 semi-finalists representing 10 schools and 8 conferences. The five finalists will be announced in early March before the winner is announced in late March. The list is changeable and players can play on or off the list over the course of the season. A native of Parkland, Florida, Hsu averages an Ivy League-best 17.5 points per game. She leads all NCAA Div. I women’s basketball in 3-pointers made per game (3.59), is No. 2 in total threes (79), and is top 25 in 3-point field goal percentage (.422). Hsu is also the Ivy League leader in total field goals (129) and total points scored (384). In addition to her scoring, the junior also averages 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Among NCAA active career leaders, Hsu ranks #3 in 3-pointers per game (3.11). That mark trails only two highly decorated All-Americans in Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson (3.64) and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (3.31). Hsu has started all 22 games for the Lions this season, scoring in double digits in all but two games. That includes eight 20-point games and one 30-point game. Her best performance of the year came in an 83-74 road victory over reigning Atlantic 10 champion UMass, going 12-of-18 from the floor and 9-of-11 from 3-point range to complete a career to achieve high 34. points. Her nine triples set a new Columbia single-game record and make Hsu one of only five players in the NCAA this season to hit nine or more threes in a game. Hsu was named to the 25-player Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Preseason Watch List in October. In mid-January, she was one of 15 selected for the Midseason Watch List. To be eligible for this award, players must participate in one of 26 conferences that are considered “mid-major”. Conferences not eligible for players to be considered for the award include the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC. All stats only include games against Division I opponents unless otherwise noted. Columbia (18-4, 7-2 Ivy) concludes a five-game homestand on Saturday when it hosts Yale (11-11, 5-4 Ivy). Schiller Court’s tip at Levien Gymnasium is scheduled for noon ET. About Becky Hammon

A three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State, Hammon led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999, the program’s only appearance to date. She was signed by the New York Liberty in 1999 and traded to the San Antonio Stars in 2007, where she played the rest of her career. Hammon retired in 2014 as a six-time All-Star and two-time All-WNBA First Team honoree. In 2016, she was named one of the top 20 players in WNBA history and was recently named in the W25. Hammon became the second female coach in NBA history when she began coaching for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. In addition, Hammon is the only woman to serve as a head coach in the NBA Summer League and the only woman to serve on an NBA All-Star coaching staff. Currently, Hammon is the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces and won the 2022 WNBA Championship in her first season. On her hoop stats

Her Hoop Stats was founded in 2017 to increase the understanding of women’s basketball at all levels. We started out as a statistics site focused on providing consistent, reliable, and easily accessible women’s basketball data for both mobile and desktop environments. Her Hoop Stats has become a leading independent voice in the women’s game, delivering content through our newsletter, podcast network, YouTube channel, and social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram). FOLLOW THE LIONS

Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women’s basketball newsTwitter,InstagramAndFacebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

