No. 23 Wrestling closes out double season with No. 1 Penn State, No. 10 Nebraska





PISCATAWAY, NJ No. 23 Rutgers wrestling (10-5, 2-4) wraps up its double season this weekend, starting with a home game against the No. 1 Penn State (13-0, 6-0) on Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights will then head west to play No. 10 Nebraska (9-3, 5-1) in Lincoln on Sunday. Friday’s matchup with the top-ranked Nittany Lions is leaning towards a sell-out, with a limited number of tickets left. The dual will stream on Big Ten Plus at 7 p.m. with Nick Kosko and Matt Howe handling broadcast duties. WRSU (88.7 FM) provides radio coverage. Sunday’s game against the Cornhuskers will also be streamed on Big Ten Plus at 1PM ET. After this weekend, Rutgers will face seven consecutive teams that either ranked or received votes in the NWCA Coaches Poll to end the season, including four top-10 opponents No. 1 Penn State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Nebraska. 8,321 (January 28, 2018 vs No. 1 Penn State)

7,545 (Jan 13, 2019 vs No. 3 Oklahoma State)

6,754 (December 8, 2017 vs. No. 7 Iowa)

6,365 (December 10, 2021 vs. Army) RU enters the final weekend of its double season after beating Maryland, 28-7, in College Park last Saturday. Rutgers worked an 8-2 game split against the Terrapins, including wins in the final six periods of the afternoon. Andrew Clark (157) and Boone McDermott (HWT) earned ranked victories, while Joe Heilman (133) bonus points added to mark action against UMD. 125: 16/18 Dean Peterson (19-6)

133: 15/14 Joe Heilman (20-6)

141: 19/HM Joseph Oliveri (13-3)

149: NR/HM Tony White (11-9)

157: NR/HM Andrew Clark (17-11)

165: Robert Kanniard (4-3) -OR- Luke Gayer (14-7)

174: Jackson Turley (8-8)

184: 14/15 Brian Soldano (18-6)

197: NR/HM Billy Janzer (6-8)

HWT: 21/21 Boone McDermott (13-3) -OR- Kyle Epperley (5-4)

Rankings Intermat/FloWrestling 125: Gary Stone (5-10)

133: 1/1 Roman Bravo-Young (11-0)

141:6/3 Beau Bartlett (16-1)

149: 13/12 Shayne Van Ness (12-4)

157: 8/8 Levi Haines (15-1)

165: 9/10 Alex Facundo (13-2)

174: 1/1 Carter Starocci (13-0)

184: 1/1 Aaron Brooks (8-1)

197: 3/2 Max Dean (15-2)

HWT: 2/2 Greg Kerkviliet (10-1)

Rankings Intermat/FloWrestling 125:5/3 Liam Cronin (15-3) -OR- Jacob Van Dee (2-3)

133: NR/HM Kyle Burwick (11-5)

141:5/4 Brock Hardy (22-3)

149: Dayne Morton (5-9)

157: 1/1 Peyton Robb (20-0) -OR- Antrell Taylor (5-3)

165: NR/HM Bubba Wilson (10-10)

174: 2/2 Mike Labriola (20-0)

184: 15/14 Lenny Pinto (13-7)

197: 10/10 Silas Allred (19-5)

HWT: Cale Davidson (8-14) -OR- Harley Andrews (7-2)

Rankings Intermat/FloWrestling Saturday’s win over Maryland secured double-digit double wins for the 14th season under head coach Scott Goodale . Rutgers also secured 14 winning double seasons during Goodale’s tenure.

. Rutgers also secured 14 winning double seasons during Goodale’s tenure. With Janzer entering the FloWrestling rankings last week, Rutgers has eight ranked wrestlers in this weekend’s expected lineup. The same goes for No. 14 Brian Soldano (184), No. 15 Joe Heilman (133), no. 16 Dean Peterson (125) and No. 19 Joseph Oliveri (141). The quartet is a combined 36-11 in doubles this season.

(184), No. 15 (133), no. 16 (125) and No. 19 (141). The quartet is a combined 36-11 in doubles this season. No. 21 Boone McDermott (HWT) struggled for the first time since sustaining an injury last weekend in the Scarlet Knights’ victory over Rider on January 8 in Lawrenceville. McDermott is 13-3 this season with wins over two ranked individuals No. 24 Ben Goldin (Penn) and No. 27 Jaron Smith (Maryland).

(HWT) struggled for the first time since sustaining an injury last weekend in the Scarlet Knights’ victory over Rider on January 8 in Lawrenceville. McDermott is 13-3 this season with wins over two ranked individuals No. 24 Ben Goldin (Penn) and No. 27 Jaron Smith (Maryland). Soldano is the highest ranked player going into the final week of the regular season with an 18-6 record. Soldano has secured 51 team points to lead the program. Heilmann leads the team with 20 wins this season.

Olivieri has a double record of 5-1 in the Big Ten Conference this season after being stripped of his red shirt last month.

Janzer is on a three-game winning streak in Big Ten action, including a 3-1 victory over No. 28 Andrew Davison (Northwestern) last weekend. Janzer is the only two-time national qualifier on the roster this season.

Head coach Scott Goodale picked up his 200th career win as a head coach when RU defeated Clarion in the season opener. Goodale, the program’s all-time leader, has racked up 209 wins during his 16-year tenure on “On the Banks.”

picked up his 200th career win as a head coach when RU defeated Clarion in the season opener. Goodale, the program’s all-time leader, has racked up 209 wins during his 16-year tenure on “On the Banks.” Rutgers produced 62 pins this season, including 14 in dual action. Devon Britton (133/141) leads the team with five falls, including a third period drop against Bloomsburg on January 6 in RU’s 45-0 double victory.

(133/141) leads the team with five falls, including a third period drop against Bloomsburg on January 6 in RU’s 45-0 double victory. The Scarlet Knights have 143 bonus wins this season. In dual action, Rutgers has 17 wins by major, 14 by fall, and three by tech fall.

Joe Heilman And Brian Soldano leads the team with 11 bonus point wins this season.

And leads the team with 11 bonus point wins this season. Rutgers has averaged 4,075 fans per home game at Jersey Mike’s Arena this season. The Scarlet Knights have finished in the top five nationally in attendance for the past six seasons. Friday’s matchup with the Nittany Lions will be the 24th meeting between the two schools and the sixth as Big Ten Conference foes. Penn State is 23-0 all-time against Rutgers.

PSU features ranked wrestlers at nine weights, including consensus No. 1s in Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), and Aaron Brooks (184).

Penn State is the reigning NCAA team champion after going five-for-five in individual title games last March in Detroit.

RU lost 27-11 at PSU in last year’s matchup at University Park, featuring the current student-athlete Robert Kannard making a decision over Tony Negron in a sudden 157lb win at the dual. Sunday is the seventh meeting between Rutgers and Nebraska and the fifth as members of the Big Ten Conference. The Scarlet Knights lost the last meeting, 31-9, on February 1, 2019 in Piscataway.

RU’s last win in the series came on December 12, 2015, when it defeated then No. 4 Cornhuskers, 17-16, by criteria at the RAC.

Nebraska has eight ranked individuals, including No. 1 Peyton Robb (157) and No. 2 Mikey Labriola (174). Both are undefeated this season with identical 20-0 records. Rutgers heads to the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 4-5.

