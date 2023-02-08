Tennis set for three road races in four days





BOONE, NC App State Tennis will look to maintain its strong start to the spring season as the Mountaineers travel this week to face three opponents over a four-day span. App State (3-1) will play at East Tennessee State on Thursday, followed by games at Clemson on Saturday and Wofford on Sunday. The Mountaineers’ 3-1 start includes wins over Lees-McRae, Queens and Davidson, with their lone loss to No. 2 North Carolina. Returning All-Sun Belt selection Helena Jansen and freshmen Savannah Dada-Mascoll are both 3-1 in singles this spring in their spots at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively. All six Mountaineers to have completed a singles game have had at least one win this season. The double teams of Jansen and Emily Murphy at number 1 and Dada-Mascoll and Maggie pate at No. 2 both have compiled a 3-1 record to date (with their only loss to the Tar Heels), while Brooke Gruber And Virginia Pogi are 2-2 on No. 3 doubles. Thursday at ESU (4-3) Bristol, Tenn. 1:30 PM EXPLORING THE BUCCANEERS: ETSU is 4-3 on the season with wins in each of the last two games against Lipscomb and Belmont. That snapped a three-game skid against tough opponents at Kentucky, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. ETSU is led by two-time SoCon Player of the Week Laylo Bakhodirova, who boasts a 5-2 singles record. ESU defeated App State 7-0 last season. Saturday in Clemson (6-1) Clemson, SC 3 p.m SCOUTING THE TIGER: Clemson is 6-1 this year with his only loss to Pepperdine. All six wins were shutouts 7-0 or 4-0. The Tigers are led by the number 41 doubles team in the country Samantha Buyckx and Ali DeSpain. Sunday at Wofford (1-4) Spartanburg, SC Noon SCOUTING THE TERRIERS: Wofford’s lone win so far this season came against Converse University, as the Terriers dropped doubles against Clemson, North Florida, UNC-Asheville and Georgia Southern. Brianna Wilbur plays Nos. 3 and 4 in singles and holds the team’s best singles record at 2–3. Follow all the action this season on Twitter (@AppWTennis), Instagram (@appwtennis) and appstatesports.com.

