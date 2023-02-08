Sports
Washington Begins Season at Mark Campbell Invitational; At LMU
SEATTLE The No. 14 Washington softball program will begin its 2023 campaign at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California, held at Bill Barber Field.
The Huskies kick off the season with a tough road trip. The Dawgs take on No. 16 Duke to open the season and for the next three days they face San Jose State and Liberty (Friday), No. 1 Oklahoma (Saturday) and Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Thursday through Saturday, games will be streamed on FloSoftball. This is a paid subscription service.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Thursday
against No. 16 Duke
Bill Barber Field | Irvine, California
10 a.m. PT | Flo Softball
Friday
against the state of San Jose
Bill Barber Field | Irvine, California
11:30 a.m. PT | Flo Softball
versus freedom
Bill Barber Field | Irvine, California
4:30 PM PT | Flo Softball
Saturday
against No. 1 Oklahoma
Bill Barber Field | Irvine, California
7pm PT | Flo Softball
Sunday
at Loyola Marymount
Smith field | Los Angeles
11 a.m. PT | WCC network
30 YEARS OF WASHINGTON SOFTBALL
The 2023 season will mark softball’s 30th season in Washington. The Huskies’ first year as a program was in 1993. Head coach Heather Tarr was part of 24 of 30 purple and gold seasons as a player, manager and coach.
LAST SEASON
The Dawgs finished the year 2022 with a 38-17, 14-10 Pac-12 record, placing them third in the conference. Washington earned his 27e consecutive postseason appearance as the 13e overall seed. The Huskies set a new program record with 90 home runs over the course of the season.
USA SOFTBALL PRESEASON TOP 50 WATCH LIST
Comes from a Top Three Finalist a season ago, fifth year Baylee Klinger has been named to the USA Softball 2023 Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List. Klingler had a stellar 2022 campaign that saw her named Pac-12 Player of the Year, the Pac-12’s first Triple Crown winner in 23 seasons and a unanimous First Team All-American in addition to her Top Three finish for National Player of the Year. the Year.
OPENING WEEKEND SUCCESS
Dating back to 2014, the Huskies are 41-3 opening weekend. The last loss was in 2019 vs. Notre Dame in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in extra innings. Washington has gone undefeated in the past three opening weekend tournaments and six of the past nine.
PAC-12 PRE-SEASON POLL
The Huskies were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason poll voted on by the league’s nine head coaches. Washington was one of two teams to take first place.
Four Huskies were also members of the Pac-12 Preseason Team: Madison Huskey, Baylee Klinger, Lindsay Lopez And Sam Reynolds. Washington had the second most selections for the team, just behind UCLA with five.
ALWAYS US. DUKE
The Huskies and Blue Devils have only met once before. The last meeting took place on February 9, 2019 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where Washington won the game 4-1.
ALWAYS US. STATE OF SAN JOSE
The encounter marks the seventh all-time between the two programs. Washington has a 6-0 lead over San Jose State with the last meeting on February 27, 2016 at the Mary Nutter College Classic.
ALWAYS US. FREEDOM
Washington and Liberty have met three times before. The Huskies hold the all-time series 3-0 with the last meeting on February 14, 2020 in a 10-6 win for UW.
ALWAYS US. OKLAHOMA
The Huskies and Sooners have met 27 times before, with Washington holding the all-time series 15-12. The final meeting between the schools took place at the 2021 Super Regionals in Norman where OU advanced to the WCWS. However, the last five encounters have produced a 3-2 record in favor of the Huskies, with Washington defeating the Sooners, 20-15.
ALWAYS US. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
The meeting will be the fifth all-time between the two programs with UW leading 4-0. The last game took place on February 25, 2022 with a 2-0 UW win at the Mary Nutter College Classic.
