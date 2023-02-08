Lehigh closes out regular season with duals in Bucknell, Princeton

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After closing out the home game with a victory over Army West Point, the Mountain Hawks will round out the dual meet season with a pair of EIWA road duels. Lehigh will visit Bucknell on Friday evening before making the trek to Princeton on Saturday. The Mountain Hawks raced to a 26–9 win over Army on February 4, winning the first three bouts, scoring bonus runs in all three, and winning seven of the first eight bouts overall. sophomore Michael Beard recorded his sixth technical fall of the season while graduating Taty Samuelson first year Nathan Taylor and sophomores Connor McGonagall all won important decisions. Senior Josh Humphreys returned to the lineup with a win by decision on 157.

Lehigh probable starters

125 Carter Bailey (Fy., Livermore, California)

133 No. 5 Connor McGonagall (So, Danville, NH)

141 No. 23 Malyke Hines (So, Kissimmee, Fla.)

149 No. 32 Max Brignola (So., Rumson, NJ)

Manzona Bryant IV (So, Columbus, Ohio)

157 No. 4 Josh Humphreys (Sr., Parkersburg, W. Va.)

165 Luca Frinz (So, Quakertown, Pa.)

174 JackLogan (So, New Rochelle, NY)

184 No. 19 Taty Samuelson (Gr., Castle Rock, Colorado)

197 No. 2 Michael Beard (So, Read, Dad.)

285 No. 29 Nathan Taylor (Fy. Brookville, Pa.)

Senior Josh Humphreys is the most successful of all the returning Mountain Hawks. In his first three seasons, Humphreys won a pair of EIWA titles at 157, qualified for the NCAA Championships three times, and in 2020 was recognized as a NWCA First Team All-American. Humphreys went 20-5 last season with four falls and 12 bonus wins. He won the 2020 Coaches Trophy as the Outstanding Wrestler at the EIWA Championships. Parkersburg resident, W. Va., after missing nearly six weeks, returned to the lineup against the military. He improved to 10-0 on the season with a win and has a career record of 70-18.

Lehigh has ranked a wrestler in seven of the 10 weight divisions in InterMat’s latest rankings. Six Mountain Hawks are ranked by both FloWrestling and WrestleStat, while four are ranked by Amateur Wrestling News. Senior Josh Humphreys (157) and sophomore Connor McGonagall (133) and Michael Beard (197) are all in the top five of InterMat, FloWrestling and AWN. Graduated student Taty Samuelson is the fourth Mountain Hawk to appear in all four polls. Beard is ranked No. 2 at 197 in the latest InterMat rankings. InterMat and WrestleStat both rank wrestlers from 1-33, FloWrestling ranks 1-24 plus honorable mentions, and AWN ranks 1-20.

When Lehigh meets Princeton, the Mountain Hawks are reacquainted with Tiger head coach Chris Ayres ’99, a former EIWA champion, All-American and assistant coach at Lehigh. Ayres, wrestled for the Brown and White from 1995-1999 and coached Greg Strobel’s staff for five seasons before moving to Princeton. He won an EIWA title at 150 in 1998 and earned All-American honors with a sixth-place finish at 157 in 1999. Ayres wrestled under and then coached alongside Pat Santoro and succeeded him as Lehigh’s Harmon-Rauch assistant coach in 2003.

Bucknell takes a 6-7 double score into Friday night’s dual. The Bison are 4-4 in EIWA games and have lost three consecutive games with losses to Army West Point (January 29), Columbia (February 3), and Navy (February 4). Three Bucknell wrestlers appear in the latest InterMat rankings. Junior Kurt Phipps is ranked 25th ranked 133, senior Darren Miller is ranked 32nd ranked 141, and junior heavyweight Dorian Crosby is ranked number 31. Dan Wirnsberger is in his 18th season as Bucknell’s head coach.

Lehigh and Bucknell meet for the 17th time. The Mountain Hawks won the first nine duals in the series and the last six. Bucknell’s only win of the series came in the 2013/14 season opener. Lehigh visits Lewisburg for the sixth time since the Bison program returned in the mid-2000s.

Princeton hosts Lehigh in their final home game Saturday after the Tigers visit Penn in Ivy League action Friday night. The Tigers are only 3-9 in the double season, but have a win over then-No. 8 Arizona State on January 15. Last weekend, Princeton split two duals in New York, falling to Cornell before recovering with a win in Binghamton. Four Tigers are ranked by InterMat with returning NCAA finalists Patrick Glory (125) and Quincy Monday (165) in the top five. Lehigh Valley native Travis Stefanik ranks 32nd at 285. Former Lehigh All-American and assistant coach Chris Ayres ’99 is in his 16th season as Princeton’s head coach.

Princeton is Lehigh’s seventh most wrestled rival as Saturday’s dual will be the 64th in a series dating back to 1911. The Tigers have won the last three duals in the series after Lehigh won 14 in a row from 1969-2017. The Mountain Hawks are down 6-3 against Princeton Pat Santoro .

Friday’s game in Bucknell kicks off at 7 p.m. from Davis Gym in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, while Saturday’s game in Princeton starts at 6 p.m. from Jadwin Gym in New Jersey. Both duals will stream on ESPN+, while the Bucknell dual will also have audio coverage on Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM and LVFoxSports.com starting at 6:45 p.m.

This year, Lehigh has an extra weekend of preparation for the postseason, which begins with the 119th EIWA Championships, March 4-5 at the Palestra in Philadelphia. The Mountain Hawks won four consecutive EIWA team titles from 2018 through 2021 and are looking to improve on the team’s fourth-place finish last season.

The 2022-23 Lehigh wrestling season is presented by the Historic Hotel Bethlehem.

Date: February 10, 2023 Opponent: Bucknell Bison First match: 7:02 PM Arena: Davis gym Place: Lewisburg, up. Lehigh’s record: 7-9 overall, 4-3 NINE Bucknell’s record: 6-7 overall, 4-4 NINE Series: Lehigh leads 15-1 Television: No Radio: Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 12:30pm from 6:45pm Internet broadcast: Video on ESPN+

Audio at LVFoxSports.com

Date: February 11, 2023 Opponent: Princeton Tigers First match: 6:05 PM Arena: Jadwin gym Place: Princeton, New Jersey Lehigh’s record: 7-9 overall, 4-3 NINE Princeton’s record: 3-9 overall, 1-3 NINE Series: Lehigh leads 54-8-1 Television/Radio: No Internet broadcast: Video on ESPN+

