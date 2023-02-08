Pac-12 favorite, eight earn preseason awards





STANFORD, California Eight Stanford baseball players leading the conference have been selected to the inaugural Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The Pac-12 coaches also selected the Cardinal to win the Pac-12 for the second consecutive season. Eight Stanford baseball players leading the conference have been selected to the inaugural Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The Pac-12 coaches also selected the Cardinal to win the Pac-12 for the second consecutive season. Stanford’s All-Conference picks include Dr. Bowser , Ryan Bruno , Joe Dixon , Carter Graham , Quinn Matthews , Brad Montgomery , Eddie Park And Tommy Troy . Graham, Mathews and Montgomery all made Pac-12 All-Conference teams a year ago, while Montgomery was also named the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Dixon had previously been named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention at the end of the 2021 campaign. The Cardinal earned 99 points in the preseason poll, including nine first-place votes. UCLA followed with two votes for first place to earn 90 points and claim second place. Oregon State (77 points), Arizona (74 points) and Oregon (68 points) rounded out the top five. Stanford posted an overall record of 47–18 and a score of 21–9 in the Pac-12 en route to an appearance in the 2022 College World Series, its 18th in program history and second in as many years. The Cardinal also claimed the Pac-12 regular season title for the second time with David Escher at the helm (2018) and won the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship. The Cardinal finished the year with 22 of the last 26, 25 of 31, 28 of 35, 33 of 41 and 38 of 48 overall. Stanford will begin the 2023 slate on the road at Cal State Fullerton on February 17. The season concludes with the second year of thePac-12 baseball tournamentin Scottsdale, Arizona, which is scheduled for May 23-27 at Scottsdale Stadium. Pac-12 Coaches Poll 2023 Rank School Points (first place votes) 1. Stanford 99 (9) 2. UCLA 90 (2) 3. Oregon state 77 4. Arizona 74 5. Oregon 68 6. Arizona state 45 7. Washington 43 8. California 40 9. the state of Washington 29 10. USC 24 11. Utah 16 2023 Preseason All-Pac-12 BaseballTeam Name School Position Year residence Travis Bazzana Oregon state INF So. Sydney, Australia Dr. Bowser Stanford INF Jr. Los Angeles, California Jack Brooks UCLA RHP Jr. Fountain Valley, California. Ryan Bruno Stanford LHP Jr. Wellington, Fla. Ryan Kampos Arizona state C So. Mesa, Arizona. Davis agent Utah DH/INF Jr. Valencia, California Drew Cowley Oregon INF sr. Highland, California Josiah Cromwick Oregon C Jr. Las Vegas, Nev. Pursue Davis Arizona BY Jr. Elk Grove, California Joe Dixon Stanford RHP Jr. South Jordan, Utah Ben Ferrer Oregon state RHP sr. Alpharetta, Ga. Garrett Forrester Oregon state 1B Jr. Fair Oaks, California Carter Graham Stanford 1B Jr. Los Angeles, California Jack Holman UCLA C So. Wrightwood, California Luke Jewett UCLA RHP So. Ladera Ranch, California Caleb Lomavita California DH/K So. Ewa Beach, Hawaii Ethan Lang Arizona state INF Jr. Gilbert, Arizona. Trevor Lang Arizona RHP Jr. Scottsdale, Arizona. Quinn Matthews Stanford LHP sr. Aliso Viejo, California Nick McClaughry Arizona INF sr. Rocklin, California Jacob McKeon the state of Washington DH sr. Phoenix, Arizona. Logan Market Oregon RHP Jr. Pasco, wash. Brad Montgomery Stanford VAN/RHP So. Madison, Miss. T. J. Nichols Arizona RHP Jr. Roseville, California Eddie Park Stanford BY Jr. San Jose, California Darius Perry UCLA C sr. Whittier, California Cody Schriere UCLA INF So. San Clemente, California Tanner Smith Oregon BY sr. Newport Beach, California. Johnny Tincher Washington C R Jr. Symar, California Jacob Tobias Arizona state DH/INF So. Bakersfield, California Tommy Troy Stanford INF Jr. Los Gatos, California. Alonzo Tredwell UCLA RHP So. Game Reserve, California

