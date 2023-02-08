Sports
Pac-12 favorite, eight earn preseason awards
Stanford’s All-Conference picks include Dr. Bowser, Ryan Bruno, Joe Dixon, Carter Graham, Quinn Matthews, Brad Montgomery, Eddie Park And Tommy Troy.
Graham, Mathews and Montgomery all made Pac-12 All-Conference teams a year ago, while Montgomery was also named the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Dixon had previously been named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention at the end of the 2021 campaign.
The Cardinal earned 99 points in the preseason poll, including nine first-place votes. UCLA followed with two votes for first place to earn 90 points and claim second place. Oregon State (77 points), Arizona (74 points) and Oregon (68 points) rounded out the top five.
Stanford posted an overall record of 47–18 and a score of 21–9 in the Pac-12 en route to an appearance in the 2022 College World Series, its 18th in program history and second in as many years. The Cardinal also claimed the Pac-12 regular season title for the second time with David Escher at the helm (2018) and won the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship. The Cardinal finished the year with 22 of the last 26, 25 of 31, 28 of 35, 33 of 41 and 38 of 48 overall.
Stanford will begin the 2023 slate on the road at Cal State Fullerton on February 17. The season concludes with the second year of thePac-12 baseball tournamentin Scottsdale, Arizona, which is scheduled for May 23-27 at Scottsdale Stadium.
Pac-12 Coaches Poll 2023
|Rank
|School
|Points (first place votes)
|1.
|Stanford
|99 (9)
|2.
|UCLA
|90 (2)
|3.
|Oregon state
|77
|4.
|Arizona
|74
|5.
|Oregon
|68
|6.
|Arizona state
|45
|7.
|Washington
|43
|8.
|California
|40
|9.
|the state of Washington
|29
|10.
|USC
|24
|11.
|Utah
|16
2023 Preseason All-Pac-12 BaseballTeam
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|residence
|Travis Bazzana
|Oregon state
|INF
|So.
|Sydney, Australia
|Dr. Bowser
|Stanford
|INF
|Jr.
|Los Angeles, California
|Jack Brooks
|UCLA
|RHP
|Jr.
|Fountain Valley, California.
|Ryan Bruno
|Stanford
|LHP
|Jr.
|Wellington, Fla.
|Ryan Kampos
|Arizona state
|C
|So.
|Mesa, Arizona.
|Davis agent
|Utah
|DH/INF
|Jr.
|Valencia, California
|Drew Cowley
|Oregon
|INF
|sr.
|Highland, California
|Josiah Cromwick
|Oregon
|C
|Jr.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Pursue Davis
|Arizona
|BY
|Jr.
|Elk Grove, California
|Joe Dixon
|Stanford
|RHP
|Jr.
|South Jordan, Utah
|Ben Ferrer
|Oregon state
|RHP
|sr.
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|Garrett Forrester
|Oregon state
|1B
|Jr.
|Fair Oaks, California
|Carter Graham
|Stanford
|1B
|Jr.
|Los Angeles, California
|Jack Holman
|UCLA
|C
|So.
|Wrightwood, California
|Luke Jewett
|UCLA
|RHP
|So.
|Ladera Ranch, California
|Caleb Lomavita
|California
|DH/K
|So.
|Ewa Beach, Hawaii
|Ethan Lang
|Arizona state
|INF
|Jr.
|Gilbert, Arizona.
|Trevor Lang
|Arizona
|RHP
|Jr.
|Scottsdale, Arizona.
|Quinn Matthews
|Stanford
|LHP
|sr.
|Aliso Viejo, California
|Nick McClaughry
|Arizona
|INF
|sr.
|Rocklin, California
|Jacob McKeon
|the state of Washington
|DH
|sr.
|Phoenix, Arizona.
|Logan Market
|Oregon
|RHP
|Jr.
|Pasco, wash.
|Brad Montgomery
|Stanford
|VAN/RHP
|So.
|Madison, Miss.
|T. J. Nichols
|Arizona
|RHP
|Jr.
|Roseville, California
|Eddie Park
|Stanford
|BY
|Jr.
|San Jose, California
|Darius Perry
|UCLA
|C
|sr.
|Whittier, California
|Cody Schriere
|UCLA
|INF
|So.
|San Clemente, California
|Tanner Smith
|Oregon
|BY
|sr.
|Newport Beach, California.
|Johnny Tincher
|Washington
|C
|R Jr.
|Symar, California
|Jacob Tobias
|Arizona state
|DH/INF
|So.
|Bakersfield, California
|Tommy Troy
|Stanford
|INF
|Jr.
|Los Gatos, California.
|Alonzo Tredwell
|UCLA
|RHP
|So.
|Game Reserve, California
|
