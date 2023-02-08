Johnson Named Top 10 Nominee for Julius Irving Award





MANHATTAN, Kan. Senior Keyontae Johnson was announced as a Top 10 nominee for the 2023 Julius Irving Small Forward Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday (Feb. 8). Seniorwas announced as a Top 10 nominee for the 2023 Julius Irving Small Forward Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday (Feb. 8). The award, which annually honors the best small forward in Division I men’s basketball, is named after 4-time MVP and 16-year pro Julius Erving, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993. Johnson was listed by fellow Big 12 player Kansas’ Jalen Wilson along with Alabama’s Brandon MillerCreightons Baylor Schiermanthe state of Florida Matt ClevelandGonzagas Julian Strawterthe state of Ohio Brice SensabaughTexas Techs Kevin ObanorUCLAs Jaime Jacques, Jr.. and Xavier’s Colby Jones. K-State fans can support Johnson’s candidacy for the award by participating in Fan Voting starting Friday (February 10) at hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote counts as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. Five finalists for the Erving Award will be announced in March and the winner will be announced in April. Johnson, along with teammate Markquis Nowell , was recently named on Watch Lists for both the Oscar Robertson Trophy and the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s. He was also selected as the NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week on November 14, while a four-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. A six-foot-tall, 230-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., Johnson averages 18 points from 52.2 percent (153 of 293) from the field, including 39.3 percent (29 of 59) from 3-point range and 73.8 percent (96-of-130) from the free throw line, going with 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. He has scored in double digits in all 24 games so far, including seven 20-point games. Johnson ranks in the top 10 in 5 categories in the Big 12, including third in scoring and fourth in rebounding, as he and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson are the only players in the conference to rank in the top-5 in scoring and rebounding in both overall and conference-only games. No. 12/11 K-State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) kicks off a 2-game road swing on Saturday as the Wildcats travel to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech (12-11, 1-9 Big 12) at 6pm, CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2023/2/8/mens-basketball-johnson-named-top-10-candidate-for-julius-irving-award.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos