Reding, Tanik earn CAA Doubles Team of the Week Honors





ELON, N.C Lizette Reding And Sibel Tanik have been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Doubles Team of the Week, the league’s office announced Wednesday. This is the third week in a row that Elon takes home a weekly honor. Reding and Tanik picked up a 6-4 win for the No. 1 spot against UNC Greensboro on February 3, defeating the team of Olivia Gallagher and Hanna Giddings. The win was the pair’s second straight. The duo have won 14 races together since the start of last season, the most of any Elon double tandem. This is Reding’s first career CAA weekly honor and Tanik’s third. Tanik has previously been named CAA Player of the Week twice, most recently on February 1. This is the second Elon doubles pair to earn Double Team of the Week this season since Mirai Konar And Helen Sarikulya were tabbed on January 25. Currently on a three game winning streak, Elon returns to court this weekend for games against Clemson on Saturday and Gardner-Webb on Sunday. –ELON–

