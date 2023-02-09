The best college softball games for opening weekend and beyond

The opening weekend has arrived. That means there will be a lot of college softball from now on. Each. Single. Weekend.

Let’s take a look at the top games you won’t want to miss during opening weekend and the rest of February’s non-conference slate. So from now until conference play begins, here are the most enticing matchups and tournaments.

Opening weekend

From opening weekend, there are a few tournaments to watch, most notably the NFCA Leadoff Classic. Texas, Tennessee, Northwestern, Kentucky, Auburn and more will be in Clearwater, Florida to kick off the season. Oklahoma’s best is headed to California for the Mark Campbell Invitational, which will also see Duke, Liberty, Loyola Marymount, San Jose State, Stanford and Washington compete. And UCF will host the Black and Gold Tournament. I’ll be listing the best games to watch from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday, February 9

No. 13Georgia vs. No. 18 UCF (Black and Gold Tournament) 6pm ET on ESPN+

First up, we have a game between Georgia and UCF during the UCF Black & Gold Tournament. This matchup will feature big name players including UCF’s Jada Cody, who came in as D1Softball’s No. 14 player in the preseason. Georgia has three players who made the top-100 list, highlighted by Sara Mosely at number 33.

No. 19 Duke vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (Mark Campbell Invitational) 7PM ET on FloSoftball

The whole nation will be shooting for Oklahoma this season. The back-to-back champions are the top-ranked team and have reloaded their already stacked roster in the off-season. Duke will be the Sonners’ first ever game of the season, one of two games the Sooners will play on opening day.

Other ranked matchups:

No. 19 Duke vs. No. 16 Washington (Mark Campbell Invitational) 1pm on FloSoftball

Friday February 10

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 Northwestern (NFCA Leadoff Classic) 7:30 p.m. ET

In my opinion, this is the best game of the opening weekend. Not just because it’s the highest ranked matchup, but because these are two 2022 WCWS teams facing each other. Many well-known players return, but at the same point, these teams also lost a lot of talent. Danielle Williams returns to the circle for a final go-around at Northwestern, and Estelle Czech, who helped lead the Longhorns to the national championship series last season, will lead the pitching staff for Texas after the departure of Hailey Dolcini.

No. 14 Stanford vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (Mark Campbell Invitational) 10:30 PM ET on FloSoftball

Here we have another ranked game for the Sooners, this time against Stanford. The Cardinal made it to the super-regional last season before falling to Oregon State, and they made my eight “way too early” picks for the WCWS this preseason. Especially since Alana Vawter returns as the trump card of the staff. I’m so excited to hopefully see her compete one of the toughest if not the heaviest, lineups in the country.

Other ranked matchups:

No. 23 Missouri vs. No. 9 Texas (NFCA Leadoff Classic) 4pm on GameChanger

No. 22 Oregon vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State (Puerto Vallarta College Challenge) 6pm on FloSoftball

Saturday February 11

No. 12Tennessee vs. No. 9 Texas (NFCA Leadoff Classic) 6:30pm ET on GameChanger

The Longhorns have one more game against Tennessee on the opening weekend of the NFCA Leadoff Classic. I’m excited to see the Vols use their pitching staff this first weekend, with Ashley Rogers leading the way and Peyton Gottshall, who just transferred for the season.

Other ranked matchups:

No. 25 Oregon State vs. No. 20 LSU (SECN+) at 3:30 p.m

No. 23 Missouri vs. No. 8 Northwestern (GameChanger) at 4 p.m

No. 19 Duke vs. No. 14 Stanford (FloSoftball) at 6:30 p.m

No. 16 Washington vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (FloSoftball) at 10 p.m

Sunday February 12

No. 12Tennessee vs. No. 8 Northwestern (NFCA Leadoff Classic) 10am ET on GameChanger

Finally, don’t miss the NFCA Leadoff Classic Northwestern and Tennessee. This will be the last top-15 matchup of the weekend.

Other ranked matchups:

No. 17 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Texas (GameChanger) at 12:30 p.m

No. 25 Oregon State vs. No. 20 LSU (SECN+) at 1:30 p.m

Non-conference games/tournaments to watch

Clearwater Elite Invitational February 16-19

A LOT of top teams are headed to Clearwater for great action February 16-19. You don’t want to miss these matchups. Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA, and Virginia Tech, among others, will perform. To name a few. It’s unbelievable how many great matchups we get to see at this tournament.

Here are my top games to watch from the tournament. The full day program can be found here.

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPNU Emma Lemley vs. Kelly Maxwell? Don’t say anything more.

Arkansas vs. Florida State Friday, February 17 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPNU I love this matchup, we see the top of the ACC and the top of the SEC face each other.

Alabama vs. UCLA Friday, February 17 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Montana Fouts and Megan Faraimo are two names in the circle that we’ve all heard and watched for years. This is a top 10 battle you don’t want to miss.

UCLA vs. Florida State Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPNU Same here UCLA and Florida State have two very experienced lineups, and in this case we have a top five battle. Even better.

UCF vs. Alabama Saturday, February 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ I’m excited to see Jada Cody and the Knights take on some of the top ranked teams in the NCAA.

Virginia Tech vs. UCLA Saturday, February 18 at 4 p.m. on ESPNU The Hokies have another huge challenge with the preseason No. 2 UCLA Bruins.

Florida State vs. Alabama Sunday, February 19 at 5 p.m. on ESPN

Red and black showcase February 17-19

Georgia will host the Red and Black Showcase, and we’ll have two ranked matchups to watch. UGA and Stanford will face each other twice in the same weekend, once on Friday at 3:30pm ET and again on Saturday at 1pm ET.

Mary Nutter Classic February 23-26

Mark it in your calendar. Guess who will be at the Mary Nutter Classic? None other than the top two teams in the country heading into this 2023 season, Oklahoma and UCLA. So perhaps the biggest matchup of the non-conference schedule, if not the regular season, will be between the Sooners and Bruins. Here are the rest of the matchups you can watch during this tournament:

UCLA vs. Florida Thursday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m

Washington vs. Kentucky Thursday, February 23 at 12 noon

Northwest vs. Oregon Friday, February 23 at 12:30 p.m

Florida vs. Oregon Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m

UCLA vs. Northwestern Saturday, February 25 at 2:30 p.m

UCLA vs. Oklahoma Sunday, February 26 at 9:30 am

Lone Star State Invitational February 24-26

Virginia Tech heads to Austin, Texas for the Lone Star Invitational. We will likely have two ranked matchups between Virginia Tech and Texas on Friday at 5pm and Saturday at 4pm. Both air on Longhorn Network.

I drink Classic March 10-12

Alabama, Texas and Wisconsin will not participate in the Bevo Classic just before the start of the conference. Alabama and Texas face each other twice on Friday, March 11 at 4:00 PM and again on Saturday at 6:30 PM. Both air on Longhorn Network.

Cowgirl Invitation March 10-12

Oklahoma State will host Florida State for a three-game series March 10-12. I assume this will still be a top-10 matchup by March.

Omni Hall of Fame Classic March 17-19

The Oklahoma Sooners will host the third annual Omni Hall of Fame Classic at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City from March 17-19. The Sooners are 9-0 all-time in the tournament. This season, OU will play against three tournament teams from a season ago in Weber State, Northwestern and Auburn. Northwestern vs. Oklahoma is the game to watch and will take place on March 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

OSU Mizuno Classic March 17-19

UCF and Arizona State head to Stillwater for the pre-conference OSU Mizuno Classic.