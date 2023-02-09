Softball prepares for season opener 2023

TAMPA (February 8) – USF softball players and coaches have avoided the question for as long as possible. But as the Bulls prepare to start Thursday at home against the Michigan Wolverines in the USF-Rawlings Invitational opener, it’s finally time for some answers.

Is there life after pitcher Georgina Corrick ?

Sure, for USF softball it will be different. Corrick, a three-time All-American and the first pitcher in NCAA history to claim the Triple Crown by leading the nation in wins (37), strikeouts (418) and ERA (0.51), has exhausted her eligibility.

“It was kind of fun being on the ballpark and knowing that you are going to keep the opponent at zero for quite a long time,” said USF coach Ken Ericsen said with a smile. “I mean, Georgina Corrick was special. No doubt about that. What she did will never be forgotten here. At the same time, in all sports, we know that nothing lasts forever. We’ve been through this evolutionary process before.”

Bulls dating back different eras threw aces like Monica Triner, Leigh Ann Ellis and Sara Nevins and all graduated and USF softball continued to thrive.

Eriksen said he expects the same from his side this season.

“We’ve got pitchers that go the extra mile, we’ve got a lot of athleticism, we’ve got a lot of depth and we’re really good off the neck, which means we’ve got a very, very smart ball club,” said Eriksen. We no longer have George (Corrick) at our disposal, but our expectations have not changed.

“We’ve leaned heavily on it for the past four years Georgina Corrick . Now we are in AC. After Corrick, you know what I mean? But this program is always about playing great competition, entering the NCAA tournament and competing for a national championship. Our dreams still come where we want to be. And we have some talented kids, there’s no doubt about that.”

Eriksen said USF’s pitching staff will be bolstered by the presence of a six-foot senior Gabriel Nori , a product of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas who transferred to Lehigh University after four outstanding seasons. She was the Most Valuable Player of the Patriot League Tournament last season and led the Mountain Hawks with 121 strikeouts in 132.2 innings pitched while going 12-12 with a 3.27 ERA. She helped Lehigh to the NCAA Regionals, where she got a win against Weber State.

“She will be a great player for our pitching staff transition, someone who has been there before, someone with a lot of experience and maturity,” said Eriksen. “We have good competition within the pitching staff and we will be constantly watching how they all develop to determine specific roles.”

The Bulls also have a bevy of freshmen Payton Dixon , Morgan Grub , Jaden Martinez together with seniors Antoinette Hill and junior Lexi Kopko all of which will compete for spots in the rotation.

“Obviously I think the legacy George (Corrick) left will be here forever,” said Bulls senior outfielder Megan Sheehan said. “She really made her mark. But I have all the confidence in the world in our pitching staff. I feel like they will give us the best chance to win. I feel good about it.”

“We have a pretty deep pitching staff, which is exciting,” the USF infielder said Mega Piero said. “I think we’re going to use each pitcher in different ways because they all have different aspects of their pitching style. At the same time, we have to produce as a lineup.”

Sheehan (.293 batting average, team-leading 30 RBIs) and Pierro (.276, 28 RBIs, 19 stolen bases) and catcher Josie Foreman (.285, eight home runs, 29 RBIs) are expected to be USF’s offensive catalysts. freshman Alexa Galligani And Kathy Garcia Soto along with a remaining senior outfielder Emily Hanlon have also caught Eriksen’s attention,

But Eriksen said he expects more contributors, many, many more.

“You could see us operating like a basketball team with substitutions or like a hockey team with line changes,” said Eriksen. “We might have 14, 15, 16 different players and the order of those players can be in any game. The lineup map can be a scribbled mess in the dugout. Our scorer may have a hard time early in the season, but she’ll have a have to catch up.

“I think this team is very athletic. I think this team is very smart (average of 3.54 points). As long as you understand that every game is a championship game and you don’t take anything for granted, I think we are constantly on the knocking on the door. And if we keep doing that, you’ll be in a great position to go to the College World Series.”

Eriksen has put together another competitive schedule that includes Michigan, Florida, Texas, Clemson, Duke, Tennessee and Michigan State on tap, so the Bulls should be well-seasoned for the American Athletic Conference slate and a chance to make it to the NCAA go regional.

“We’ve had so much energy in our pre-season training so I can’t wait to see what the energy is like on game days,” said Sheehan. “I think the diversity of this team will be exciting. Our lineups can be completely different from day to day and that means we have a lot of players who have the opportunity to step up and get the job done.”

The Bulls will host five tournaments at the start of the season, and they won’t be leaving the Tampa Bay area until an AAC game on March 31 at Wichita State. USF will also host the AAC Tournament on May 11-13.

“I like to play at home,” said Pierro. “It’s always nice to have the support of the home crowd and it’s really exciting to know that we’re hosting the conference tournament in my senior year. We have a great opportunity and I think we have the kind of team that can achieve big things .”