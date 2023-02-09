Soundbites: Preseason Media Availability in Softball





Before the last training before the start of the 2023 season, head coach pete love like Emma Lemley , Emma Ritter , Cameron Fagan And Meredith Sla spoke to the media. The team looks ahead to the upcoming season which starts next Thursday. Read the highlights of what was said below. Head coach pete love The excitement level of this upcoming season: “Oh, there’s always some anxiety going into the new year. We practiced really well last night. We actually practiced for five weeks, we’re ready.” The improvement of Emma Lemley : She throws hard, she spins the ball like never before, the variety is better than last year, just like the drop ball. You don’t just have to sit on the rising ball and you can’t just sit on the rising ball, it’s pretty devastating. There are times when we go into our scrimmages and just wreck them, it’s a good problem to have. Pitcher, Emma Lemley The excitement level of this upcoming season: “We’re really excited. I’m definitely so excited to get out there. Last season we were really close to going to Oklahoma City and so I think this year we’re just going in with the same enthusiasm and excitement. make it a good season.” outfielder, Emma Ritter How the team improves: “So for softball, sometimes it’s just one miss or one bad play that can change the whole ending of the game, so make sure we control every little moment so we can get the big result in the end. We” “We’ve got very worked hard in the fall and spring. We’ve been working hard in the weight room and had some tough workouts, so I think we’re ready. I think the more we play and the more we can play. as a team, the more ready we will be.” Infielder, Meredith Sla How the energy in TSP has changed over the years: “From my first year when we played against UVA we had maybe half or a third of the stadium filled. Last year UVA was almost sold out if not sold out and the stands were full. To be here in Regionals and Super Regionals and with those extra bleachers and them completely packed, it’s just been such a wild change and it’s really good for this program and this school. I’m so glad it’s growing the way it is.” Infielder, Cameron Fagan On her role as a leader: “I think my role as a leader is to just lead by example, be positive and just be a competitor and hope the younger girls go along with that. I think all of us older girls, that’s kind of a route we tried to lead by example.”

