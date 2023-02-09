Utah Lacrosse ready to host Marquette Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium





THE GAME The University of Utah lacrosse team will play its first game of the season in Salt LAX City, hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, February 11. The match starts at 12:00 PM MT. PREGAME TAILGATE Utah is hosting a pregame tailgate on the lot off South Campus Drive immediately east of Rice-Eccles Stadium. Fans can enjoy food trucks with 50 vouchers available for the first 50 fans. There will also be 200 beanies as a giveaway for fans with a DJ and a Salt LAX City photo on the back cover. PARKING Parking for the Saturday game is available in the Guardsman Lot, located off 500 South and Guardsman Way. HOW TO WATCH The Marquette game will be streamed live with stream links and live stats available on the Utah Lacrosse schedule page at www.UtahUtes.com. FOLLOW US! To access the Utah Lacrosse program, including behind-the-scenes videos and photos, in-game updates and much more, be sure to follow us on social media (Instagram: @UtahLacrosse | Twitter: @UtahLacrosse). TICKETS Season and single tickets are available at UtahTickets.com. Fans can also contact the Utah Ticket Office by calling or texting 801-581-8849. THREE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW Head coach Andrew McMinn needs two more wins to become Utah’s all-time leader.

Utah leads the ASUN in clearance rate (.864).

Utah ranks third in the NCAA in man-up offense (.667). WHEN HYDE SHOOTS, HE SCORES Junior striker Jordan Hyde scored a hat-trick in Utah’s season opener against Denver to give him 18 career multi-goal games.

He has now scored two or more goals in the last three games he played in, dating back to the 2022 ASUN tournament against Bellarmine.

His ability to find the back of the net is enhanced with his accuracy, scoring his three goals against Denver on four shots on target.

He currently ranks eighth nationally (out of 109 ranked players) and first in the ASUN in shooting percentage (.600), also finishing the 2022 season seventh in NCAA Division I lacrosse in shooting percentage (.465).

Hyde has a chance to set the school record for career goals this season, trailing 63 Josh Stout which had 74 from 2019-22. BRADBURY CLOSES IN Through 30 career games as Ute, junior forward Tyler Bradbury has amassed 104 career points on 43 goals and 61 assists.

He is just two points away from becoming the all-time leader as he is about to pass Josh Stout who had 105 points from 2019-22.

Bradbury is the all-time record holder for career assists in Utah, sitting at 61.

He also ranks third all-time in career goals with 43, sitting behind Jordan Hyde (63) and Josh Stout (74).

Bradbury has 20 career multi-assist games, including in Utah’s season opener against Denver, where he had a team-high three. STICKY STICK Senior defender Samuel Camber is known as a threat to the defense, ranking first all-time in career-caused turnovers (72) and second in ground balls (201).

He currently has a 23-game streak with two or more ground balls after recording three in Utah’s season opener in Denver.

Cambere has the two best single-season revenues generated, setting the school record in 2022 (28) and 2019 (20).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utahutes.com/news/2023/2/8/utah-lacrosse-ready-to-host-marquette-saturday-in-rice-eccles-stadium.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos