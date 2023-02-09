No. 23 Creighton surpasses Seton Hall in Prudential Center





Next game: at Villanova 2/11/2023 | 8 p.m FS1 February 11 (Sat) / 8 p.m bee Villanova Newark, New Jersey – The Seton Hall men’s basketball team led by six points in the second half and held a slight lead with less than 12 minutes left, but couldn’t hold on as No. 23 Creighton defeated the Pirates 75-62 at Prudential Center on Wednesday night. . Senior Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, NJ) tied for the game-high with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Senior Tyrese Samuel (Montreal, Quebec) added 11 points and three steals as Junior Cadary Richmond (Brooklyn, NY) scored with 10 runs and scored five steals. The Pirates (15-10, 8-6 BIG EAST) are still in fifth place in the BIG EAST with six games remaining and have won seven of their last nine games. How it happened Both teams shot at impressive clips in the first half, with the Pirates shooting 50 percent from the floor and 60 percent from three-point range. It was back and forth at first, but a traditional three-point game converted by a graduate student Jamie Harris (North Brunswick, NJ) and two free throws made by Richmond gave the Pirates their first lead of the game with 13:05 left before halftime, 16-15. Creighton countered with an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead and would trail by seven points, 36-29, with 3:53 left before the break. A trio from Dawes on an assist from Ta Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) and a Tray Jackson (Detroit, Michigan) layup after media timeout under four narrowed the Pirates deficit to two, 36-34. After a stop on the defensive end, Richmond forced the rebound off a missed shot, went coast to coast and committed to make it 36–36. Creighton would take a one-run lead in the locker room, but the Pirates jumped out to a 10–3 run early in the second, rocked by another Dawes three at the top of a set play keyoff and a corner three by Samuel. gave Seton Hall the biggest lead of the game, 49-43, with less than 17 minutes left in the game. A dunk from Jackson held the Pirates ahead, 55-53, with 12 minutes remaining, but a three from Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma put the Bluejays ahead for good with 10:49 left in the game. Dawes’ fifth and final three-point basket of the game cut the Pirates’ deficit to six, 66-60, but it would be as close as The Hall made it the rest of the way, as the Bluejays closed the game with a 9- 2 run. Within the numbers Seton Hall shot a season-best 56 percent from three-point range (6-of-11) but allowed a season-worst 60 percent from outside the arc (12-of-20).

The Pirates forced 19 Creighton turnovers, but only scored 18 runs on those offenses.

Seton Hall made just five turnovers.

19 of those turnovers came from 12 steals by the Pirates.

Seton Hall blocked six Creighton shots and the Bluejays hit two whacks.

There were 10 lead changes and Creighton for 27:48 playing time.

Junior Femi Odukale (Brooklyn, NY) had an efficient scoring night, dropping eight points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor.

Jackson added six points from the bench. News & Notes Seton Hall still leads the all-time series against Creighton, 16-12.

The Hall drops to 8-4 at Prudential Center this season

Seton Hall’s five turnovers were the fewest in a game since a 69-55 victory over Marquette on January 11, 2020.

Graduated student KC Ndefo (Elmont, NY) had a game-high of three blocks, giving him a career high 361 knife, 51 blocks this season and 29 blocks in BIG EAST play.

Dawes hit five treys in a game for the fourth time this season.

Graduated student Jamie Harris (North Brunswick, NJ) now had 998 career points. Next one Seton Hall then hits the road as the Pirates travel to Philadelphia for an 8 p.m. game at Villanova on Saturday. The game will air on FS1 and fans can listen to Gary Cohen and Dave Popkin call in the action on the Seton Hall Basketball Radio Network heard on the SHU Pirates mobile app, the Varsity Network and SiriusXM.

