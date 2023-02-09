No. 16 Blue Devils Open Season at Mark Campbell Invitational





DURHAM 16 Duke softball opens the 2023 season at the Mark Campbell Invitational, presented by Premier Girls Fastpitch, in Irvine, California, on Thursday. The Blue Devils will face three top-25 opponents in No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 14 Washington and No. 17 Stanford. Duke will also compete against San Jose State and Liberty during the tournament. All games will be played at DeAnna Manning Stadium in Bill Barber Park. THE GRID

Thursday, February 9 1 p.m. (ET) Duke vs. No. 14 Washington

7 p.m. (ET) Duke vs. No. 1 Oklahoma Friday February 10 12 a.m. (ET) Duke vs. San Jose State

5 p.m. (ET) Duke vs. Liberty Saturday February 11 6:30 p.m. (ET) Duke vs. No. #17 Stanford HOW TO TRACK All games are streamed Flo Softball with Jillian Gearin and Nicole Mendes on the call. WITHIN THE SERIES

Washington The Blue Devils and Washington have already faced each other once, with the Huskies holding onto the 1-0 all-time series lead. That first meeting was in 2019 in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, and the Huskies took a 4-1 victory in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Washington is coming off a season where it ended with a 38-17 ledger, including a regional appearance. Oklahoma Thursday’s game with Oklahoma will be the first all-time meeting between the two programs. Oklahoma enters the season as the two-time defending champion and the unanimous preseason No. 1 team. State of San Jose Duke and San Jose State also face off this weekend for the first time in program history. Coming off a 22-29 season, the Spartans were ranked fifth in the Mountain West preseason coaches’ poll. Freedom The Blue Devils tied the all-time series with Liberty at 2-2 after beating the Flames 5-0 in the NCAA Durham Regional last season. Liberty returns six players from last year’s team that posted a 44-18 (23-1 ASUN) record. Stanford Duke and Stanford meet for the first time this weekend. The Cardinal finished the 2022 season with 39 wins, the most since 2013, advancing to the Super Regional round for the sixth time in the program’s history. NEXT ONE The Blue Devils have a quick turnaround as they travel to Clearwater, Florida on February 16-18 to participate in the ESPN Clearwater Invitational. Duke will face Alabama, USF, Arkansas and UCF during his time in the Sunshine State. To stay up to date with Blue Devils softball, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/8/DukeSOFTBALL”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/8/no-16-blue-devils-open-season-at-mark-campbell-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos