Dilling wins gold, Forejtek bronze in RMISA qualification





THE NETHERLANDS, Colo. For the third consecutive day of racing, a member of the Colorado Buffaloes Ski Team has won their first career collegiate race, this time a sophomore Jacob Dillen taking gold in an RMISA Alpine Qualifier giant slalom race at Eldora Mountain Resort Wednesday morning. Dilling joins Hannah Abrahamson (20K Classic) and Anna-Marie Dietze (5K Freestyle) from last week’s Nordic races in Steamboat Springs as first-time winners in college races. Dilling was joined by Philip Forejtek on the third place podium as the Buffs placed on the podium twice in a men’s alpine race for the first time in six seasons since the start of the 2017 season as Ola Johanson and Max Luukko accomplished the feat twice in the first three races of the season. Forejtek’s podium earns him a career-high 20th round and he is only the third men’s alpine skier with 20 career podiums. It also ties the CU record with 27 career top-five finishes for alpine men, a record set 64 years ago by Frank Brown. Dilling had the fastest first run in the field and held onto the lead with the fifth fastest second run. Forjtek was fifth fastest on the first run and moved up two places thanks to the third fastest second run. Alex Birkner had the second-fastest second run, as the Buffs had three of the top five fastest second runs in the field. He moved from 25th to 18th for the Buffs. The race was added earlier this week as a catch-up race for missed races in Montana last week. With the men successfully completing the race, the men and women both have the same number of starts in the season. Both genders are one race short of what has been scheduled so far and the teams will try to make amends in Alaska later this month. WHAT IT MEANS Dilling has shown signs of dominance throughout the preseason and on Wednesday it came together for him, earning his first collegiate win. A consistent top 10 skier a season ago who showed signs with one podium appearance, Dilling has taken his skiing to a new level with his first win and second podium of the season in the first three races. Together with Forejtek, the duo bring CU two podium threats in every race and with the overall improved depth of the men’s alpine team, the Buffs can compete on any race day and beat any other men’s team. NEXT ONE Alpine teams remain in Eldora to open the Spencer James Nelson Memorial CU Invitational on Thursday with a series of giant slalom races. Wednesday was the first of five consecutive days of alpine racing. The CU Invitational will conclude with another giant slalom race on Friday, and then the DU Invitational will take place Saturday and Sunday at Loveland Ski Area with slalom races on both days. The Nordic teams will also return to action on Friday with the DU Invitational, which will take place over two days at Maloit Park in Minturn, Colo. ALPINE NOTES FOR MEN Dilling took his first college win in Wednesday’s giant slalom race. He has now finished all 17 career races with 13 top 10s, five top fives and the win was his third career podium, both in the first three races of the season.

Forejtek took his second podium of the season in third place. He also finished third in a slalom race at the Westminster Invitational to open the season. He has now raced in 50 collegiate races as a buff. Forejtek becomes the third men’s alpine skier in CU history to reach 20 career podium finishes. The 20 podiums are tied for 15th in CU history and 10th only for men’s skiers. Only Frank Brown (1957-59, 23) and Niklas Scherrer (1981-83, 21) had more men’s alpine stage appearances in CU history. Forejtek now has 11 career appearances on the GS stage, placing second in CU history behind John Walsh, who had 12 from 1987-88. He now has 27 career top-five finishes, tying the CU men’s alpine record alongside Frank Brown (1957–59). Overall, the 27 Top 5 ranks are tied for 13th overall and ninth for men’s skiers. Brown had 53 career overall top five finishes, 27 of them in men’s alpine action from 1957-59. He now has 33 career top 10 finishes, is tied for 23rd in CU history, tied for 15th in men’s skiing, and tied for second in men’s alpine skiing. He is tied with Brown, Josh Nolting (1998-2001) and Max Luukko (2016-19) at 33 and is three behind CU record holder Fredrik Zimmer (36, 1987-90).

Birkner was 18th and has now skied in 37 career races at CU, finishing 32 with 15 top 20 performances. MEN’S GIANT SLALOM (41 collegiate finishers)1. Jacob Dillen , CU, 1:49.07; 2.Cooper Cornelius, DU, 1:49.27; 3. Philip Forejtek , CU, 1:49.71; 4. Gustav Vollo, UU, 1:49.89; 5. Riley Seger, MSU, 1:50.19; 6. Wilhelm Normannseth, UU, 1:50.21; 7. Joachim Mjelde, WMC, 1:50.40; 8. Simon Fournier, DU, 1:50.42; 9. Gianluca Boehm, MSU, 1:50.49; 10. Jamie Casselman, MSU, 1:50.49. Other CU finishers: 18. Alex Birkner , 1:51.30; 27. Jack Reich , 1:52.11; 34. Pursue Seymour , 1:53.45. First run not completed: Louis Fausa . Second run not completed: Sebastian Kohlhofer .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2023/2/8/skiing-dilling-takes-gold-forejtek-bronze-in-rmisa-qualifier.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos