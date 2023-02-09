



Next game: TCU 2/11/2023 | 4:00 PM CT LONGHORN NETWORK Feb 11 (Sat) / 4:00 PM CT TCU History Austin, Texas Texas won their sixth straight conference game in an 80-71 victory over Texas Tech at Moody Center on Wednesday. Shaylee Gonzales led Texas with 25 points and Deyona Gaston scored 16. Harmon gone recorded 15 points and 10 assists for her fourth double-double of the season. Texas Tech led 6-5 at 4:25 in the first quarter, but the Longhorns used a 21-4 run to go up 26-10 at 7:21 in the second quarter. During that run, Texas held the Red Raiders scoreless for four minutes from 2:07 in the first quarter to 8:07 in the second period. The Longhorns opened the second half by not allowing a Texas Tech field goal through 6:01 of game time and two field goals for the quarter. Texas took a 55-39 lead into the last quarter. Shaylee Gonzales went 10-10 from the free throw line, including 8-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for Texas. Next, the Longhorns will host TCU on Saturday, February 11 with a CT start at 4:00 PM. Game notes Texas improves to 19-6 overall and 10-2 in Big 12 play. The 10-2 start is their best start in 12 conference games since the 2016-17 season. Texas held Texas Tech to eight points in the first quarter, the 17etime this season, the Longhorns have held an opponent for a quarter. The Longhorns had a 16-7 lead in offensive rebounds and a 23-8 lead in second chance points. Harmon gone notched 10 assists and moved to fourth on the Longhorns all-time sophomore assist list. She now has 146 for the season. It is Harmon’s sixth game this season with double-digit assists. Texas is 17-3 with Harmon gone in the lineup this season. Shaylee Gonzales scored 25 points, her 17egame of the season scoring in double digits. The Yona Gaston reached double digits in points for the 14etime this season with her 16 points. Hollow thing And Shaylee Gonzales each played the full 40 minutes for the Longhorns. Texas has won 10 straight games at Moody Center. In seven conference games at Moody Center, Texas trailed a total of five times. The largest of those shortfalls has been two points.

