Mustang Track is sending athletes to Seattle, New Mexico this weekend





SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. Cal Poly’s track and field program continues its indoor season this Friday and Saturday as the Mustangs split the team between a pair of meetings, sending the distance squad to the Husky Classic and the throwers, jumpers, sprinters and hurdlers to the prestigious Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque. Dempsey Indoor action in Seattle kicks off Friday at 2:30 p.m., while the meeting hosted by New Mexico at the Albuquerque Convention Center, site of the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships, kicks off Friday at 9:00 a.m. PST. Links to stream and follow the live results for both meetings can be found on the Cal Poly athletics schedule page. The Mustangs enjoy a historic weekend at the UW Invitational on January 27-28, where the men competed indoors for the first time in the history of the Division I program and set 11 Division I school records. A total of 17 athletes will compete in the Husky Classic, including Amanda Olla , who two weeks ago became the first Cal Poly woman to run the indoor 5,000 meters. She posted a time of 16:42.63 in her first collegiate track race, which ranks #10 in the West Region this spring. Olla runs the 3,000 meters on Friday evening. Nina St John And Tatyana Cornejo are also included in the 3,000 while Carissa Buchholz , Sydney Rivas And Rachel Victor will all join the 5,000. Cornejo, the Big West Women’s Freshman of the Year last fall in cross country, will also be racing in the mile, along with Riley Cash . Misty Diaz is set to participate in the 800. On the side of men, Xi’an Shively has been entered in two events (miles, 3,000) while John Bennett , Michael Chambers , Aidan Dimick , Anthony Guera , Spencer Pickren , Rory Smith , Carson Smith And Spencer Thurman all appear in one event. Twenty-eight Mustangs will face some of the best teams and athletes in the country at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational. A pair of school record holders will compete for the women. Jadyn Snaer who owns the 60 meter sprint record, will race in the 60 and 200, while Melody Nwagwu is entered in the triple jump and long jump. At the UW Invitational on January 28, Nwagwu blasted past the indoor school record in the long jump with a personal best of 19 feet, 3.5 inches. Fifteen other women will participate in the encounter, including Shelby Danielle (No. 2 all-time in the 60s and No. 3 in the 200s), Maya Holman (No. 5 in the 60 hurdles) and freshman Lexi Evans (No. 4 in the pole vault). On the men’s side, defending Big West pole vault champion Mathis Bresco , Devon Cetti , Corban Payne And Tyler Esteves are all set to compete. Ryan Searl a junior transfer from UC Santa Barbara, will make his Cal Poly debut in the 60-meter dash. Joey Southo , Pursue Walter , Wesley Saltman And Chris Davis , who led Cal Poly’s 4×400-meter relay team to a first-place finish at the UW Invitational, will look to build on that performance Saturday afternoon. Souto will also compete in the 60 hurdles for the first time in his career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopoly.com/news/2023/2/8/track-and-field-mustang-track-sending-athletes-to-seattle-new-mexico-this-weekend.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos