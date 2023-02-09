



CAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Weekly Awards – Feb. 8

RICHMOND, Va. (February 8, 2023) The CAA has announced its weekly award winners in men’s and women’s tennis. Recognized on the men’s side were Charleston junior Zak Larke and senior’s Elon duo Nicholas Condos and junior Ben Zipay. Honored on the women’s side were William & Mary freshmen Emma Pel and junior’s Elon tandem Lizette Reding and senior Sibel Tanik. CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

Zac Larke, Jr., Charleston (Brisbane, Australia) Larke defeated nationally ranked Will Nolan of Auburn last Sunday in Charleston’s 6-1 upset against the #23 Tigers. Playing at No. 2 singles, Larke defeated Nolan, who is ranked No. 110 in the latest ITA singles rankings, 6-4, 7-6 (4). CAA Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Nicholas Condos, Sr., Elon (Wilton, Conn.)

Ben Zipay, Jr., Elon (Osprey, Fla.) Condos and Zipay grabbed the double in Elon’s 7-0 victory over North Carolina Central in their home opener last Sunday. The Phoenix duo defeated NCCU’s Shaka Cristellotti and Liam Murtaugh 6-2 at No. 3 in the double. Condos also contributed to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 4 singles. CAA Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

Emma Pell, Fr., William & Mary (Kentfield, California) Pell went 2-0 in singles and 1-0 in doubles in her collegiate dual-match debut as William & Mary took victories over George Washington (6-1) and Norfolk State (4-3). The freshman played at No. 6 singles, getting past GW’s Alejandra Ramirez, 6-3, 6-3. Against NSU, Pell moved to No. 3 singles and took the team win on a three-set thriller by Amber Fuller, 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1). She also helped the Tribe earn the double against NSU with a 7-5 win over No. 3 doubles with Yaelle Vaissaud. CAA Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Lizette Reding, Jr., Elon (Leon, Guanajuato)

Sibel Tanik, Sr., Elon (Raleigh, NC) Reding and Tanik secured a win over No. 1 in doubles and added a pair of singles victories in Elon’s 6-1 victory over local rivals UNCG. The Phoenix duo defeated Olivia Gallagher and Hanna Giddings 6-4 to earn the double point against the Spartans. Tanik added a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 1 singles and Reding secured a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles as Elon captured his third straight match. CAA Men’s Tennis Players of the Week January 25, James Wilkinson, Delaware

February 1 Harold Huens, UNCW

February. 8 Zac Larke, Charleston CAA Men’s Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week January 25 Reece Falck/Bekhzod Rasamatov, UNCW and Oskar Antinheimo/Daniel Martin, Elon

February 1 Alex De Sousa/Alan Jesudason, Drexel

Feb. 8 Nicholas Condos/Ben Zipay, Elon CAA Women’s Tennis Players of the Week January 25 Julie Ball, Elon

February 10, 1 Sibel Tanik, Elon

February 8 Emma Pell, William & Mary CAA Women’s Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week Jan. 25 Miray Konar/Helen Sarikulaya, Elon

February. 1 Adel-Byanu Abidullina/Eliza Askarova, Delaware

Feb 10, 8 Lizette Reding/Sibel Tanik, Elon

